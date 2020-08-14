Covid-19 wrap - where are we at the moment?

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Priest who was allegedly raped by clergyman says Anglican Church not being fair Reverend June Dolley-Major says the Anglican Church has not been impartial in its attempts to investigate the priest who allegedly... 15 August 2020 12:31 PM
'She clung to life' - CT paramedic recovers from Covid after 44 days in hospital An EMS paramedic from Khayelitsha has recovered from the coronavirus after 44 days in hospital, 23 days of which were spent in ICU... 15 August 2020 11:44 AM
National Park opens for cyclists and hikers to enjoy West Coast flower season The Postberg section of the West Coast National Park has reopened for the annual flower season until the end of September 2020. 15 August 2020 11:02 AM
Supreme Court grants Fita leave to appeal failed tobacco ban challenge The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) can now appeal the High Court decision to dismiss its challenge against gove... 15 August 2020 10:00 AM
Jobless graduates stage march: 'Government has no clear plan for us' A movement of jobless graduates staged a demonstration at Church Square in Pretoria on Friday demanding that the government tackle... 14 August 2020 3:36 PM
Long way to go before draft cannabis bill becomes law, says expert Attorney and cannabis activist Ricky Stone says it may be premature to criticise the draft dagga bill in its current form as it wi... 14 August 2020 2:15 PM
We don't collect or sell personal data – Vumacam "We look for vehicles listed against the Saps database," says Vumacam CEO Ricky Croock. 14 August 2020 1:29 PM
We need to urgently send some state capture miscreants to prison - Bonang Mohale Prominent SA businessman Bonang Mohale says the government needs to restore public trust by bringing corrupt officials to book. 14 August 2020 1:02 PM
2020 has been the worst year of load shedding to date, claims CSIR Researchers say that the amount of load shedding in 2020 has already exceeded 2019, and the year could still get worse. 14 August 2020 10:44 AM
[WATCH] How to get rid of those orange Spag Bolly stains from your tupperware Adi Kempler's TikTok video explaining her mom's Tupperware cleaning hack has gone viral! 14 August 2020 10:36 AM
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap! Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't... 13 August 2020 8:43 PM
Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere. 13 August 2020 7:57 PM
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi's spirits over the past few months. They're not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
It's official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It's possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 14 August 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 14 August 2020 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Twins hearing Phil Collins' drum solo for the first time is so pure The YouTube twins viral video resulted in 40-year-old track In The Air Tonight making it to number 2 on iTunes this week. 14 August 2020 1:17 PM
[WATCH] How to get rid of those orange Spag Bolly stains from your tupperware Adi Kempler's TikTok video explaining her mom's Tupperware cleaning hack has gone viral! 14 August 2020 10:36 AM
'Little tigers' on the menu: Report exposes rampant cat meat trade in Vietnam Animal welfare group Four Paws International has published a startling report on the cat meat trade in Vietnam. 14 August 2020 4:57 PM
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming. 12 August 2020 1:05 PM
Mauritius oil spill: Teams scramble to pump out bunker fuel on wrecked ship It's a race against time for authorities in Mauritius who fear that a damaged Japanese cargo ship leaking oil into the Indian Ocea... 11 August 2020 11:45 AM
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
Lord Charles Hotel (Somerset West) closes shop after 32 profitable years The lockdown has taken down yet another iconic tourist establishment. Kieno Kammies interviews Sisa Ntshona (SA Tourism). 13 August 2020 3:05 PM
Big Bru is watching! (And selling your personal data to insurers and the like) CCTV camera networks can assist in alleviating crime. But we must avoid dystopia, warns Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 12 August 2020 2:40 PM
The John Maytham Show
Covid-19 wrap - where are we at the moment?

Covid-19 wrap - where are we at the moment?

14 August 2020 4:38 PM

Prof Shabir Madhi | Professor of Vaccinology  at University of the Witwatersrand


'Unequivocally, as a paediatrician and a parent, I believe schools should be open' - Prof Glenda Gray

14 August 2020 5:39 PM

Glenda Grey | Professor at Sa Medical Research Council

Israel and UAE strike historic peace agreement

14 August 2020 5:20 PM

Yossi Mekelberg |  Associate Fellow of the Middle East Programme - Chatham House

#AnHourWith Sue Duminy

14 August 2020 5:04 PM

Sue Duminy | SA Model, wife(to SA Cricketer, JP Duminy) , mother, businesswoman and influencer.

Books with John Maytham

14 August 2020 4:45 PM
SA company helping out with Mauritian oil spill.

14 August 2020 4:10 PM

Guest: Greg Parton | MD at Drizit

The new Sasol birds of Southern Africa book

14 August 2020 4:05 PM

Peter Ryan | Lecturer, Also Of The Percy Fi at University of Cape Town

The rampant cat meat trade in Vietnam

14 August 2020 3:39 PM

Katherine Polak | Head of Stray Animal Care - Southeast Asia FOUR PAWS International

What role do vultures play?

13 August 2020 6:06 PM

Andre Botha | Vulture expert

Duke Study Confirms Which Masks Work Best

13 August 2020 5:39 PM

Guest: David Grass | Co-author of the study

[CONFIRMED] President Cyril Ramaphosa updates South Africans at 8pm tonight

Supreme Court grants Fita leave to appeal failed tobacco ban challenge

Local Politics

Priest who was allegedly raped by clergyman says Anglican Church not being fair

Local

EWN Highlights

Cele: 2 suspects charged after women's bodies found in uMthwalume

15 August 2020 2:48 PM

15 August 2020 2:48 PM

Mangaung gets acting mayor, but ANC wants Olly Mlamleli reinstated

15 August 2020 2:43 PM

15 August 2020 2:43 PM

'There's so much we'll miss': Mabena's wife, daughter share moving tributes

15 August 2020 2:34 PM

15 August 2020 2:34 PM

