A closer look at the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill

Today at 05:46 Back to gym we go! Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Grant Austin - Spokesperson at FitSA

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Stephan Lombard

Today at 06:25 Will Discovery allow members the option of avoiding gyms? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Mosima Mabunda - Head at Discovery Vitality Wellness

Today at 06:40 Tech Tuesday : Another cyber attack. Are your details safe? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Craig Rosewarne - Managing Director at Wolfpack Information Risk

Today at 07:07 Fita: cigarette fight isn't over Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Sinenhlanhla Mnguni - Chairperson at Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita)

Today at 07:20 Major retail chains get ready for legal tobacco and alcohol sales Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

John Bradshaw - Marketing Director at Pick n Pay

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Today at 08:07 INTERVIEW: Mbali Ntuli's challenge to Steenhuisen in race for DA top spot Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Mbali Ntuli - DA - KZN

Today at 08:21 Should South Africa still pursue nuclear energy? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Andrew Kenny - Independent Energy Expert at ...

Today at 08:45 Queues outside bottle stores forming? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Charlotte Kilbane - EWN News Editor - Cape Town

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:40 Latest on the ANC's parliamentary "power grab" Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Sanusha Naidoo - Senior research associate at Institute For Global Dialogue

Today at 10:08 Lockdown level2 trading regulations leaves some retailers unhappy Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 10:33 How SA hotels are preparing for level 2 Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 10:45 When are our libraries reopening ? Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Mariane Niewoudt - Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment at City of Cape Town

Today at 11:05 RE-Imaging Health and Wellness brands and what they offer consumers under the new normal Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Rachel Thompson - Insights Director at GfK South Africa

Today at 11:32 Mauritius oil spill Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Mukhtar Joonas - Honorary Consul General at Mauritius Government

