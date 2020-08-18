De Lille on the Beitbridge border fence report

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
2020-08-18
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:39
The complicated logistics behind a liquor retailer
Jason McEvoy - COO at Norman Goodfellows
Today at 18:50
Ban on alcohol sales over and International Pinot Noir Day
Paul Cluver - Owner at Paul Cluver Wine Estate
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus - debt weighing on Emerging markets
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line

Latest Local
When South Africans do drink, they drink way too much, opines Mandy Weiner Radio host and investigative journalist Mandy Weiner says the lockdown has made it clear that South Africa has an alcohol dependen... 18 August 2020 5:03 PM
Get a legal consultation via WhatsApp for under R150 - here's how... Get Law has launched an online legal services platform enabling anyone access to attorneys at a fraction of the traditional costs. 18 August 2020 3:50 PM
Looking to buy your first property? Now's the time, say the experts... Africa Melane speaks to property expert Herschel Jawitz about why now is the ideal time for first-time buyers to invest in a home. 18 August 2020 2:51 PM
View all Local
Should South Africa still pursue nuclear energy? Given the rapidly falling price of renewable energy generation, should we still be looking at nuclear energy, asks Refilwe Moloto. 18 August 2020 3:16 PM
W Cape ANC: Councillor's gun has gone for ballistics testing All guns were seized at Bellville taxi rank after Monday's shooting including that of an ANC councilor who has not been charged. 18 August 2020 1:18 PM
Mbali Ntuli on why she challenges John Steenhuisen to TV debate for DA top spot We're looking for leaders who are authentic, kind, and who take in the lived realities of our people, says Ntuli. 18 August 2020 9:07 AM
View all Politics
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer) "The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there." 18 August 2020 2:45 PM
Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding from 4 pm on Tuesday The ailing electricity producer will also implement load shedding on Wednesday from 9 am to 10 pm. 18 August 2020 2:04 PM
2000 square metre Cape Town mansion goes on sale for R150 million Right now, the Fresnaye mansion is the most expensive home on the market in South Africa. 18 August 2020 11:36 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces. 18 August 2020 11:32 AM
SAB: Expired beer isn't harmful to your health, but we don't recommend it South African Breweries (SAB) says consumers should avoid drinking beer that has reached its best-before date. 18 August 2020 11:18 AM
Virgin Active extends two-month payment freeze if you're working out from home You can still earn your Vitality points from home says Head at Discovery Vitality Wellness Dr Mosima Mabunda. 18 August 2020 7:40 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces. 18 August 2020 11:32 AM
Frances Bean Cobain is 28 today, outliving her Rock God father Kurt On this day in 1992, Courtney Love Cobain – wife of Nirvana frontman Kurt - gave birth to Frances Bean. 18 August 2020 11:07 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 14 August 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 14 August 2020 5:43 PM
View all Entertainment
Robert Trump, aged 71, dies in hospital US President Donald Trump's younger brother Robert died on Saturday after being hospitalised for an undisclosed illness. 16 August 2020 1:14 PM
'Little tigers' on the menu: Report exposes rampant cat meat trade in Vietnam Animal welfare group Four Paws International has published a startling report on the cat meat trade in Vietnam. 14 August 2020 4:57 PM
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming. 12 August 2020 1:05 PM
View all World
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
View all Africa
Should South Africa still pursue nuclear energy? Given the rapidly falling price of renewable energy generation, should we still be looking at nuclear energy, asks Refilwe Moloto. 18 August 2020 3:16 PM
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer) "The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there." 18 August 2020 2:45 PM
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
View all Opinion

The John Maytham Show
De Lille on the Beitbridge border fence report

De Lille on the Beitbridge border fence report

18 August 2020 4:23 PM

Patricia de Lille | Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

The first online Encounters South African International Documentary Festival

18 August 2020 6:12 PM

Mandisa Zitha | Festival Director at Encounters

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Black Africans, Coloured people more likely to die in hospital - NICD report

18 August 2020 5:38 PM

Guest: Kyle Cowan | Investigative journalist  at News24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Can you help SA surfing legend Mark Paarman?

18 August 2020 5:35 PM

Guest: Jonathan Paaman Mark's brother

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The power of story telling with Gcina Mhlophe

18 August 2020 4:37 PM

Gcina Mhlope | Activist, Storyteller, Poet And Author

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Booze is back on the shelve, but lets not forget that SA has a big alcohol problem

18 August 2020 3:53 PM

Guest: Mandy Wiener

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Load shedding to kick off from 4pm.

18 August 2020 3:29 PM

Guest: Sikonathi Mantshantsha | Eskom Spokesperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The power and importance of representation in storytelling

17 August 2020 6:17 PM

Lebohang 'Novaherself' Masango | Poet, Writer, Feminist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Golden Arrow offers R200,000 reward for info linked to bus torching

17 August 2020 5:42 PM

Guest: Bronwen Dyke | Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What to know about expired beer...

17 August 2020 5:37 PM

Guest: Russell Hunt | Trade Brewer for SAB

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

2000 square metre Cape Town mansion goes on sale for R150 million

Business Lifestyle

Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding from 4 pm on Tuesday

Business Local

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Smokers delighted to be able to buy favourite cigarette brands again

18 August 2020 6:15 PM

Reopening of gyms welcomed by fitness instructors after months without pay

18 August 2020 5:55 PM

Opposition parties take ANC to task for not doing more to protect women

18 August 2020 5:41 PM

