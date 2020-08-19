Could this app take the stress out of returning to the office?

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - "How the events of this year have changed the face of business, with a special emphasis on how businesses can help their employees deal with the changes"
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett
Debbie Scheun - MD of Diversified Consulting
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Watch out for credit card scammers at parking pay points We're all aware of ATM fraud. But be on the lookout at parking pay stations at the mall as well, warns Wendy Knowler. 19 August 2020 8:46 PM
'Millions' of South Africans' personal info exposed in credit bureau data breach Experian SA CEO Ferdie Pieterse maintains numbers not as high as Sabric reported. Bruce Whitfield grills him for an explanation. 19 August 2020 6:33 PM
John Perlman returns to the airwaves to host 702’s Afternoon Drive show Seasoned broadcaster John Perlman is joining talk radio station 702 in September to host the Afternoon Drive show. 19 August 2020 6:16 PM
View all Local
Need for business rescue affecting most sectors of economy during lockdown The majority of filings are in Gauteng, followed by WC and KZN. Bruce Whitfield interviews Eric Levenstein (Werksmans Attorneys). 19 August 2020 7:42 PM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
Confidence in President Ramaphosa nosedives across the population – survey 57% of EFF supporters "always" wear a mask in public, much less than supporters of the ANC (81%) and DA (78%) - UJ/HSRC survey. 19 August 2020 1:38 PM
View all Politics
SA consumers rack up an extra R20b in debt through lockdown payment holidays There's no timeline for Covid-19. DebtBusters' Benay Sager on the latest figures and what the future may hold in store. 19 August 2020 8:16 PM
Epic, Apple and Google, who is the bad guy? You be the judge and consider the potential arguments and outcomes 19 August 2020 7:15 PM
'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left' What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories. 19 August 2020 6:59 PM
View all Business
[PICS] Best flower season in years! Hotspots, routes and accommodation deals… "It’s popping!" says Eugene Marinus (Hantam National Botanical Gardens). "Everywhere the daisies are out! It’s now perfect." 19 August 2020 10:57 AM
Relative calm at booze outlets due to illegal lockdown sales and less ready cash As Level 2 of lockdown kicked in there weren't repeats of the alcohol-buying frenzy during the last lifting of the ban. 18 August 2020 7:21 PM
As much as we try to stimulate domestic tourism, we need those foreign tourists! Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lee-Anne Bac (BDO tourism director) and Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa (CEO, Tourism Business Council of SA). 18 August 2020 6:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support What action, if any should SA Rugby take against eight players who refused to take the knee in support of BLM recently? 19 August 2020 1:44 PM
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer) "The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there." 18 August 2020 2:45 PM
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces. 18 August 2020 11:32 AM
Frances Bean Cobain is 28 today, outliving her Rock God father Kurt On this day in 1992, Courtney Love Cobain – wife of Nirvana frontman Kurt - gave birth to Frances Bean. 18 August 2020 11:07 AM
View all Entertainment
Mauritius oil spill: 'Vessel came close to land to pick up Wi-Fi signal' "When the coastguard contacted them there was no one to take the call – they were celebrating a birthday," says Anneke Whelan. 19 August 2020 12:38 PM
SA surf icon Mark Paarman needs more cancer meds to survive while stuck in Fiji Terminally ill Cape Town surfing legend Mark Paarman is stuck in Fiji on his boat 'The Millennium' and he's running out of his che... 19 August 2020 10:09 AM
Robert Trump, aged 71, dies in hospital US President Donald Trump's younger brother Robert died on Saturday after being hospitalised for an undisclosed illness. 16 August 2020 1:14 PM
View all World
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
View all Africa
'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left' What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories. 19 August 2020 6:59 PM
Mauritius oil spill: 'Vessel came close to land to pick up Wi-Fi signal' "When the coastguard contacted them there was no one to take the call – they were celebrating a birthday," says Anneke Whelan. 19 August 2020 12:38 PM
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
Could this app take the stress out of returning to the office?

Could this app take the stress out of returning to the office?

19 August 2020 4:13 PM

Andrew Bourne |  Zoho Corporation’s Region Manager for  Africa


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

'Yes Yanga' and 'We Are One' by Refiloe Moahloli

19 August 2020 6:11 PM

Guest: Refiloe Moahloli | Author

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

High court takes government to task over failing a vulnerable child with disabilities, in need of care, education and protection.

19 August 2020 5:31 PM

Zita  Hansungule | Project Coordinator for Research and Advocacy  at Centre For Child Law

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

John Perlman is back on the airwaves!

19 August 2020 5:20 PM

John Perlman | Radio Personality And Ceo at Dreamfields

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

INFLUENCE: South African Documentary made by Richard Poplak and Diana Neille

19 August 2020 4:38 PM

Guest: Richard Poplak

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ICA calls on insurers to include larger tourism businesses in relief payments

19 August 2020 4:25 PM

Ryan  Woolley | CEO at Insurance Claims Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Chester Missing: ZOOM with a view virtual team talk

19 August 2020 3:59 PM

Chester Missing | Smack talking, double Emmy nominated South African latex. Associated with ventriloquist Conrad Kock

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NSFAS withdraw funding to 5 000 no-qualifying students

19 August 2020 3:27 PM

Dr Randall Carolissen | NSFAS CEO

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The first online Encounters South African International Documentary Festival

18 August 2020 6:12 PM

Mandisa Zitha | Festival Director at Encounters

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Black Africans, Coloured people more likely to die in hospital - NICD report

18 August 2020 5:38 PM

Guest: Kyle Cowan | Investigative journalist  at News24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Millions' of South Africans' personal info exposed in credit bureau data breach

Business Local

[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema

Business Politics Entertainment

SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support

Local Sport

EWN Highlights

SA fraudster tricks credit bureau Experian into handing over data

19 August 2020 8:40 PM

Germany, France want more funding, power for WHO as part of sweeping reforms

19 August 2020 7:53 PM

Lukashenko orders Belarusian police to clear streets, EU announces sanctions

19 August 2020 7:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA