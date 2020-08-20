SIU probes R5.08-bn in questionable Covid-19 tenders

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Today at 17:46
Kugandrie Govender appointed new CSA acting CEO
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kugandrie Govender - Acting CEO of CSA
Today at 18:09
Standard Bank hangs on to its dividend while half-year earnings plummet by more than 40%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sim Tshabalala - CEO at Standard Bank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Phumelela Gaming and Leisure Business Rescue Practitioner proposes Mary Oppenheimer and Daughter's bid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Savage - Group CEO at Purple Group Limited
Today at 18:50
Explained: The Experian attack
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Mc Loughlin
Today at 19:08
Side Hustle Masterclass launched and what other side hustles may emerge from this insane lockdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - Founder at NicHarry
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Buying or renting during a pandemic hit property market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Small Business Focus: "How to sell a business for R100m in 20 years".
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Two Oceans Aquarium opens in September The Two Oceans Aquarium will reopen its doors on Tuesday 1 September 2020. 20 August 2020 4:27 PM
The pitfalls of payment holidays - what are the pros and cons? Have you taken a payment holiday to help ease the pressure during the past few months? If so, you'll want to read this... 20 August 2020 4:26 PM
NPOs to counter Dis-Chem appeal against guilty mask price-fixing verdict Health Justice Initiative along with Open Secrets will be arguing gouging during Covid-19 pandemic is unethical and inappropriate. 20 August 2020 2:48 PM
View all Local
'Murderers must go to jail. It's that simple' - Collins Khosa's family lawyer Lawyer Wikus Steyl says the Military Ombudsman's finding that SANDF soldiers involved in Kosa's death acted improperly is welcomed... 20 August 2020 1:33 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Cape Town dam levels 84% but Xanthea Limberg says water tariffs stay at level 1 The Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation says water augmentation programmes will add 25% alternative sources to the water supply. 20 August 2020 7:48 AM
View all Politics
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
System to block SMS marketing spam finally implemented – here’s how to register "Waspa" is putting a stop to unsolicited SMS junk. "The move is nicely timed," says Nazareen Ebrahim (CEO of Socially Acceptable). 20 August 2020 2:26 PM
Watch out for credit card scammers at parking pay points We're all aware of ATM fraud. But be on the lookout at parking pay stations at the mall as well, warns Wendy Knowler. 19 August 2020 8:46 PM
View all Business
Struggling with your sleep during lockdown? You're not alone The anxiety and uncertainty linked to the Covid-19 pandemic has made it harder for people to fall asleep at night, says sleep expe... 20 August 2020 2:33 PM
SA consumers rack up an extra R20b in debt through lockdown payment holidays There's no timeline for Covid-19. DebtBusters' Benay Sager on the latest figures and what the future may hold in store. 19 August 2020 8:16 PM
[PICS] Best flower season in years! Hotspots, routes and accommodation deals… "It’s popping!" says Eugene Marinus (Hantam National Botanical Gardens). "Everywhere the daisies are out! It’s now perfect." 19 August 2020 10:57 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support What action, if any should SA Rugby take against eight players who refused to take the knee in support of BLM recently? 19 August 2020 1:44 PM
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer) "The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there." 18 August 2020 2:45 PM
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces. 18 August 2020 11:32 AM
Frances Bean Cobain is 28 today, outliving her Rock God father Kurt On this day in 1992, Courtney Love Cobain – wife of Nirvana frontman Kurt - gave birth to Frances Bean. 18 August 2020 11:07 AM
View all Entertainment
Swiss town covered in chocolate after Lindt factory spews its glorious product "The ventilation system malfunctioned," says Barbara Friedman, "spewing cocoa bean fragments and chocolate nibs all over town." 20 August 2020 3:42 PM
Walkies could soon be law for dog owners in Germany! A new law could see German pet owners forced to walk their dogs twice a day for up to an hour as Refilwe Moloto finds out... 20 August 2020 10:16 AM
D614G coronavirus mutation reported in Asia is the same variant already in SA The crown-like spiked-protein gives coronavirus its name and allows the virus to enter a host's cells, explains Professor Moore. 20 August 2020 9:25 AM
View all World
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
View all Africa
'If 24m records have been accessed - that's most of our working population!' Experian was tricked into giving a fraudster the personal info of millions of us. Zain Johnson interviews Alistair Fairweather. 20 August 2020 12:55 PM
'Cipla charges R10 000 for Covid-19 drug Remdesivir. It costs them R175 to make' "Without any profits, it costs less than R200 for a 10-day treatment," says Joan van Dyk of the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre... 20 August 2020 9:40 AM
'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left' What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories. 19 August 2020 6:59 PM
View all Opinion

The John Maytham Show
SIU probes R5.08-bn in questionable Covid-19 tenders

SIU probes R5.08-bn in questionable Covid-19 tenders

20 August 2020 4:36 PM

Guest: Marianne Merten | Daily Maverick


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

Mills Soko - South Africa must rethink its policy towards Zimbabwe

20 August 2020 5:25 PM

Prof Mills Soko | Professor of International Business and Strategy at Wits Business School

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mango CEO Nico Bezuidenhout resigns, causing more tension

20 August 2020 4:26 PM

Guy Leitch | Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The JAG Foundation quiz evening

20 August 2020 4:07 PM

Guest: Barry Clarke | General Manager at JAG

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

20 August 2020 3:58 PM

Guest: Rebecca Davis

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

These Are Not Gentle People by Andrew Harding

20 August 2020 3:40 PM

Guest: Andrew Harding | Author

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Yes Yanga' and 'We Are One' by Refiloe Moahloli

19 August 2020 6:11 PM

Guest: Refiloe Moahloli | Author

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

High court takes government to task over failing a vulnerable child with disabilities, in need of care, education and protection.

19 August 2020 5:31 PM

Zita  Hansungule | Project Coordinator for Research and Advocacy  at Centre For Child Law

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

John Perlman is back on the airwaves!

19 August 2020 5:20 PM

John Perlman | Radio Personality And Ceo at Dreamfields

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

INFLUENCE: South African Documentary made by Richard Poplak and Diana Neille

19 August 2020 4:38 PM

Guest: Richard Poplak

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

System to block SMS marketing spam finally implemented – here’s how to register

Business Lifestyle

Swiss town covered in chocolate after Lindt factory spews its glorious product

World

'If 24m records have been accessed - that's most of our working population!'

Business Local Opinion

Nehawu: National strike is about protecting workers from COVID-19

20 August 2020 5:40 PM

Experian: No consumer credit info obtained after major data breach

20 August 2020 5:29 PM

Cosatu slams NPA decision to drop criminal charges against Impala’s Mark Munroe

20 August 2020 4:55 PM

