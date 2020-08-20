SIU probes R5.08-bn in questionable Covid-19 tenders

Guest: Marianne Merten | Daily Maverick
Prof Mills Soko | Professor of International Business and Strategy at Wits Business SchoolLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guy Leitch | Managing Editor at SA Flyer MagazineLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Barry Clarke | General Manager at JAGLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rebecca DavisLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andrew Harding | AuthorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Refiloe Moahloli | AuthorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Zita Hansungule | Project Coordinator for Research and Advocacy at Centre For Child LawLISTEN TO PODCAST
John Perlman | Radio Personality And Ceo at DreamfieldsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Richard PoplakLISTEN TO PODCAST