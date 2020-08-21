Original T-bag Designs closing shop due to Covid-19

Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved

Visit the show page

567 medium wave (AM)

Today at 15:40 Cricket South Africa: "Time for a Revolution" Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Neil Manthorp

125 125

Today at 15:50 What are PapStix? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Grant Merrick - Managing Director of Papstix

125 125

Today at 16:10 The PPE Tender Fraud - highlighting corruption in public procurement Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Cherese Thakur - amaBhungane Advocacy Coordinator

125 125

Today at 16:20 Books with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 16:55 CapeTalk #AnHourWith Kerishnie Naiker Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Kerishnie Naiker - Miss SA Title holder International Speaker; Health Activist; Philanthropist; Mom; Creative Director

125 125

Today at 17:05 Back to school you go! Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Brian Schreuder - Superintendent-General (Head of Education)

125 125

Today at 17:20 Cannabis in Medicine: State of the Evidence Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Kenneth Finn - Author

125 125

Today at 17:46 Amy Lilley: South Africa's newest hitmaker Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Amy Lilley - Musician

125 125

Today at 18:15 Small Business Recovery Monitor ( by numbers ) The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Katlego Maphai - CEO at Yoco

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth

125 125