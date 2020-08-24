City opposes SAHRC for the right to protect property to be declared unlawful

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 16:20
With ACE Magashule at the centre - the ANC has made solid plans to root-out party corruption.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - foreign policy analyst
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
City of Cape Town launches Business Retention and Expansion Visitation programme
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:20
Friends of Table Mountain respond to Sanparks keeping Lions Head closed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andy Davies - Friends of Table Mountain
Today at 17:46
How Theatres and Events are safeguarding their Patrons
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ezra Overberg - Theatre manager of 44 on Long
Today at 18:08
Absa's numbers hit by Covid effects
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Mminele - CEO at Absa Group
Today at 18:12
An overview of Ramaphosa's scorecard
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
JP Landman - Visiting professor ( and Political & Trend Analyst) at University of Free State
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19 - Coffee shops missing morning school and office run
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Darren Levy - CEO at Vida e cafe
Today at 19:08
Tasha's founder buys back 51% of the business from Famous Brands
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Natasha Sideris - Creator & Founder at Tasha's Restaurants
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature: Reset, Rebuild, Reignite,
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Make Money Mondays - politician, activist and former cabinet minister on his early lessons with money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Derek Hanekom - Political Activist and ANC's senior member at ...
