Book interview: Lulu's story is "a tale of inspiration worth telling"

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Basic Education Dept launched Woza Matrics, a free-to-air television initiative that is aimed at supporting the matric learners of 2020 following the disruptions caused by COVID-19.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nicky Newton-King - former-CEO at JSE
Today at 18:50
Imperial Logistics takes a Covid-19 hit
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mohammed Akoojee - CEO at Imperial Logistics
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM How it works: Vaccine trails in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray - CEO at Medical Research Council
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Mitchells Plain couple create children's book about toddler's inspiring story Rodney and Tracey Brown, who co-parent two-year-old Lulu, have written a children's book about the tenacious toddler who had a tou... 25 August 2020 6:39 PM
What you need to know about prescribed debt... Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler explains the ins and outs of prescribed debt. 25 August 2020 5:43 PM
No, Ramaphosa won't be speaking tonight and booze isn't getting banned: Mthembu Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu has rubbished reports claiming that President Cyril Ramaphosa would make an announcemen... 25 August 2020 5:05 PM
Saldanha is efficient, its finances as clean as whistle. What’s it doing right? "You have to run the municipality like a business," says Marius Koen, mayor of SA’s 2nd-most efficiently managed municipality. 25 August 2020 2:30 PM
8-year-old Elsies victim was 'behind the line where the police were stationed' Eslsies River community activist Imraahn Mukaddam describes shooting of Clarence Solomons during police and protesters conflict. 25 August 2020 10:02 AM
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman "The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman. 24 August 2020 6:52 PM
STA Travel closure: Consumers paid last when company becomes insolvent, says NCC The sudden closure of STA Travel South Africa has left customers wanting refunds for their cancelled holiday bookings. 25 August 2020 3:55 PM
Starbucks is coming to Cape Town and it's great news for baristas, says expert Capetonians will get a taste of Starbucks coffee later this year. Coffee connoisseur Iain Evans says the move is good news for Cap... 25 August 2020 2:11 PM
Checkers 'Little Garden' returns - this time around it’s made in South Africa In 2018, the retailer was slammed for importing the kits. This time around, 150 South Africans - mostly women - are making them. 25 August 2020 12:36 PM
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...) 24 August 2020 5:26 PM
10pm curfew causing 'peak hour traffic late at night', says restaurant body Rasa CEO Wendy Alberts says the 10pm curfew is resulting in chaos on the roads. The association is calling for the curfew to be re... 24 August 2020 2:44 PM
[PHOTOS] Divided opinion on Melania Trump's redesigned White House Rose Garden The US First Lady has replaced the colourful flower garden and crab apple trees with more subdued colours and stark design. 24 August 2020 11:58 AM
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
Photographer recreates last meals of death row inmates US artist and photographer Jackie Black talks to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne about her latest photographic project 'Last Meal'. 25 August 2020 11:27 AM
Covid-19 convalescent plasma therapy trial to begin in SA. Here's what it means UCT's Prof Wasserman is leading plasma therapy trial in South Africa in partnership with the South African National Blood Service. 25 August 2020 11:08 AM
Mindboggling internet speed achieved. Downloads the entire Netflix in a second! At 178 Terabits per second, it’s a new world record. "I’d like that; thank you very much!" says Kieno Kammies. 25 August 2020 11:03 AM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
Saldanha is efficient, its finances as clean as whistle. What’s it doing right? "You have to run the municipality like a business," says Marius Koen, mayor of SA’s 2nd-most efficiently managed municipality. 25 August 2020 2:30 PM
Toyota to make an 'affordable' hybrid in South Africa for the local market With Toyota’s enormous following, this could be the tipping point that demystifies hybrids in South Africa, says Lance Branquinho. 25 August 2020 9:58 AM
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman "The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman. 24 August 2020 6:52 PM
The John Maytham Show
Book interview: Lulu's story is "a tale of inspiration worth telling"

Book interview: Lulu's story is "a tale of inspiration worth telling"

25 August 2020 4:09 PM

Rodney Brown | Co-Parent to Lulu


Tarryn Lamb hosts online music show called "Our Light"

25 August 2020 6:23 PM

Tarryn Lamb | former lead singer at BlackByrd

Western Cape and PPE contracts

25 August 2020 5:35 PM

Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

The ins and outs of prescribed debt

25 August 2020 4:35 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler | Consumer Journalist

City of Cape Town launches Business Retention and Expansion Visitation programme

25 August 2020 4:28 PM

James Vos | Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town

How Theatres and Events are safeguarding their Patrons

24 August 2020 6:11 PM

Ezra Overberg | Theatre manager of 44 on Long 

Friends of Table Mountain respond to Sanparks keeping Lions Head closed

24 August 2020 5:50 PM

Andy Davies | Friends of Table Mountain

Remembering Uyinene Mrwetyana 1 year later

24 August 2020 5:43 PM

Thembelani Mrwetyana | Uncle to Uyinene Mrwetyana and family spokesperson

Cars with Juliet McGuire: 2020 KIA PICANTO

24 August 2020 5:12 PM

Guest: Juliet McGuire

With ACE Magashule at the centre - the ANC has made solid plans to root-out party corruption.

24 August 2020 4:48 PM

Sanusha Naidu | foreign policy analyst

No, Ramaphosa won't be speaking tonight and booze isn't getting banned: Mthembu

Politics Local

Starbucks is coming to Cape Town and it's great news for baristas, says expert

Business Lifestyle

[VIDEO] Another black man shot by cops in USA while his kids watch from car

World

Conditions for restoring power in Pimville non-negotiable, says Eskom

25 August 2020 6:30 PM

WHO declares Africa free of polio

25 August 2020 6:13 PM

WATCH LIVE: Mbalula confirms international travel still prohibited

25 August 2020 6:02 PM

