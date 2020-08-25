The ins and outs of prescribed debt

Tarryn Lamb | former lead singer at BlackByrdLISTEN TO PODCAST
Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape GovernmentLISTEN TO PODCAST
James Vos | Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Rodney Brown | Co-Parent to LuluLISTEN TO PODCAST
Ezra Overberg | Theatre manager of 44 on LongLISTEN TO PODCAST
Andy Davies | Friends of Table MountainLISTEN TO PODCAST
Thembelani Mrwetyana | Uncle to Uyinene Mrwetyana and family spokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Juliet McGuireLISTEN TO PODCAST
Sanusha Naidu | foreign policy analystLISTEN TO PODCAST