BlackGirlMagic: the secret recipe for success in SA workplaces?

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
UIF Ters benefit suspended again
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Teboho Maruping - Commissioner at Unemployment Insurance Fund
Today at 17:20
What would it cost you to move off the grid and no longer be Eskom-dependant?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:46
Top Male SA artists unite in concert for a worthy cause this Women's Month
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lyle Ryan - LRI Productions CEO
Today at 18:09
Nedbank looses its number two and recovers from the effects of Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Brown - CEO at Nedbank Group
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 18:39
B4SA disappointed at latest UIF TERS shutdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Robert Legh - Chair of the working group on Labour at Business for SA (B4SA)
Today at 18:48
Pharmaceutical manufacturer Adcock Ingram says Covid-19 is leading to weak demand
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Hall - CEO at Adcock Ingram
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Future of Mining
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Follow up about the elderly woman who was approached by a fraudster while she was paying for mall parking at pay machine
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter : Natasha Viljoen
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Natascha Viljoen - CEO at Amplats
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Herman Mashaba launches new political party on Saturday – here’s how to 'attend' Given Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, the event will be a "virtual" one, broadcasted live. 26 August 2020 2:18 PM
Creating or sharing fake news about Covid-19 – even unknowingly – is a crime Lester Kiewit interviews social media lawyer Sarah Hoffman about the consequence of creating and forwarding fake news. 26 August 2020 1:08 PM
We lobbied hard for lifting of booze ban, please drink responsibly, Winde pleads Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has pleaded with residents to drink responsibly following the stockpiling of alcohol due to fake n... 26 August 2020 12:57 PM
View all Local
City of Cape Town to appeal 'dangerous' court ruling on land evictions Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says the municipality plans to appeal the court judgment which he says is "dangerous" for landowners. 26 August 2020 12:21 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
SIU probing two Western Cape departments for questionable PPE tenders Premier Alan Winde has confirmed that two provincial departments are involved in a Covid-19 tender probe by the Special Investigat... 25 August 2020 7:45 PM
View all Politics
It's whale season! 'Whether you see 5 or 500 – it's an amazing experience!' "From Simonstown to De Hoop - there are enough whales right now for tourism to function," says Pierre de Villiers (Cape Nature). 26 August 2020 9:34 AM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
Woza Matrics: Free tv support programme for Grade 12s kicks off on 1 September The DBE collaborated with various partners on the initiative. Nicky Newton-King (former JSE CEO) explains how it works. 25 August 2020 7:41 PM
View all Business
Justice Project SA isn't behind Mbalula's 0% alcohol limit for drivers The Justice Project South Africa (JPSA) does not support the proposed 0% alcohol content limit for drivers. 26 August 2020 11:22 AM
Starbucks is coming to Cape Town and it's great news for baristas, says expert Capetonians will get a taste of Starbucks coffee later this year. Coffee connoisseur Iain Evans says the move is good news for Cap... 25 August 2020 2:11 PM
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...) 24 August 2020 5:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
View all Sport
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
View all Entertainment
Photographer recreates last meals of death row inmates US artist and photographer Jackie Black talks to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne about her latest photographic project 'Last Meal'. 25 August 2020 11:27 AM
Covid-19 convalescent plasma therapy trial to begin in SA. Here's what it means UCT's Prof Wasserman is leading plasma therapy trial in South Africa in partnership with the South African National Blood Service. 25 August 2020 11:08 AM
Mindboggling internet speed achieved. Downloads the entire Netflix in a second! At 178 Terabits per second, it’s a new world record. "I’d like that; thank you very much!" says Kieno Kammies. 25 August 2020 11:03 AM
View all World
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
View all Africa
Creating or sharing fake news about Covid-19 – even unknowingly – is a crime Lester Kiewit interviews social media lawyer Sarah Hoffman about the consequence of creating and forwarding fake news. 26 August 2020 1:08 PM
It's whale season! 'Whether you see 5 or 500 – it's an amazing experience!' "From Simonstown to De Hoop - there are enough whales right now for tourism to function," says Pierre de Villiers (Cape Nature). 26 August 2020 9:34 AM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
BlackGirlMagic: the secret recipe for success in SA workplaces?

BlackGirlMagic: the secret recipe for success in SA workplaces?

26 August 2020 3:40 PM

Dr Phumzile Mmope | Lecturer at University of Stellenbosch Business School - and contributor to 2020 Women's Report


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

What is the latest on Ace Magashule and the ANC?

26 August 2020 4:35 PM

Sanusha Naidu | Polical Analyst

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Art of Giving" - An Auction to SAVE a Drama School

26 August 2020 4:05 PM

Isabel Byers

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tarryn Lamb hosts online music show called "Our Light"

25 August 2020 6:23 PM

Tarryn Lamb | former lead singer at BlackByrd

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape and PPE contracts

25 August 2020 5:35 PM

Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The ins and outs of prescribed debt

25 August 2020 4:35 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler | Consumer Journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City of Cape Town launches Business Retention and Expansion Visitation programme

25 August 2020 4:28 PM

James Vos | Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book interview: Lulu's story is "a tale of inspiration worth telling"

25 August 2020 4:09 PM

Rodney Brown | Co-Parent to Lulu

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How Theatres and Events are safeguarding their Patrons

24 August 2020 6:11 PM

Ezra Overberg | Theatre manager of 44 on Long 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Friends of Table Mountain respond to Sanparks keeping Lions Head closed

24 August 2020 5:50 PM

Andy Davies | Friends of Table Mountain

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

24 people murdered in ongoing family feud: 'The killings happen non-stop'

Local

Herman Mashaba launches new political party on Saturday – here’s how to 'attend'

Local Politics

Natasha Mazzone on her 'no holds barred' open letter to Pravin Gordhan

Local

EWN Highlights

Mkhwebane to issue subpoenas to fast track probes into COVID-19 corruption

26 August 2020 4:25 PM

Brand SA: Former CEO Kingsley Makhubela was never promised new contract

26 August 2020 3:26 PM

Decomposed body of woman found near Strandfontein Pavilion

26 August 2020 2:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA