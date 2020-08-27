De lille responds to what the "DA has always known". Does Minister de Lille have a fanciful relationship with tender rules?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:10
Is the ANC pushing for a third alcohol ban?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dean MacPherson - DA
Today at 16:20
Intense allergy season predicted amid raging COVID-19 pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Jonny Peter - UCT Lung Institute’s Allergy and Immunology Unit
Today at 16:55
Open for Calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Pierre de Vos: Judge makes the wrong call in favour of your average neighbour from hell
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 17:20
SA First on Corruption
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rod Solomons - SA First
Today at 17:46
Award winning bassist Chadleigh Gowar
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chadleigh Gowar
Today at 18:09
Covid-19 restrictions wipe off R1.1 billion of Massmart's half year earnings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mitch Slape - CEO at Massmart
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Distell, the maker of Amarula liqueur and Savannah ciders lost R4.3bn in annual revenue due to alcohol bans
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell
Today at 18:50
US Fed announces new inflation policy and what it could mean for SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard de Villiers - Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services
Today at 19:18
ZOOM : Personal Finance Feature: What happens if you have a mortgage and no income?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Business owners mind sets
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Added Home Affairs services under level 2 - and temporary IDs valid 'til October The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) has new list of services and updates that are applicable under lockdown level 2. 27 August 2020 3:57 PM
Yoshi the turtle settles 'down under' after epic ocean voyage A satellite transmitter has enabled conservationists to monitor her whereabouts since she was released off Cape Point in 2017. 27 August 2020 3:47 PM
Small network of Twitter accounts fueling xenophobic sentiments, says researcher Digital researcher Jean Le Roux says a small network of suspicious Twitter accounts are manipulating users on the platform to driv... 27 August 2020 3:11 PM
View all Local
'Old people in ANC impose themselves on young people, we need regeneration' Regional Chairperson at ANCYL Western Cape Luzuko Bashman is a signatory to the youth league's scathing letter to Ace Magashule. 27 August 2020 2:14 PM
Ramaphosa: SA's R500bn stimulus package funds haven’t been stolen President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday replied to oral questions in the National Assembly on government’s fight against gender-base... 27 August 2020 2:04 PM
Why govt didn't publish list of Covid-19 tenders from outset 'baffles the mind' Corruption Watch's Karam Singh says publications of these lists it makes the process of procurement more transparent. 27 August 2020 1:14 PM
View all Politics
R25 million relief fund launched for South Africa’s mutilated tourism industry "We’re getting so many applications! You need to be a registered South African business," says Sautech's Riaan van Jaarsveld. 27 August 2020 3:26 PM
Car review: Jaguar unleashes its 300km/h, R2.4 million new F-Type on SA roads It is "really, really" powerful and one of the most beautiful cars ever made, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 27 August 2020 1:39 PM
Cost of freeing your home from Eskom, completely and forever – or partially Stick it to Eskom! “You don’t have to do it all at once. You can start small to tide you over,” says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 27 August 2020 11:36 AM
View all Business
We lobbied hard for lifting of booze ban, please drink responsibly, Winde pleads Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has pleaded with residents to drink responsibly following the stockpiling of alcohol due to fake n... 26 August 2020 12:57 PM
Justice Project SA isn't behind Mbalula's 0% alcohol limit for drivers The Justice Project South Africa (JPSA) does not support the proposed 0% alcohol content limit for drivers. 26 August 2020 11:22 AM
It's whale season! 'Whether you see 5 or 500 – it's an amazing experience!' "From Simonstown to De Hoop - there are enough whales right now for tourism to function," says Pierre de Villiers (Cape Nature). 26 August 2020 9:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
View all Sport
Lights, camera, action! Cinemas prepare to welcome moviegoers on Friday Both NuMetro and Ster-Kinekor will open their doors to moviegoers on Friday with strict, government-approved, protocols in place. 27 August 2020 11:13 AM
[LISTEN] Local author Lauren Beukes is having a pretty good year.... CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King chats to best-selling author Lauren Beukes about lockdown, lonliness and Leonardo DiCaprio... 26 August 2020 5:24 PM
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] Rifle-wielding teen allegedly kills 2 protesters while cops stand by The 17-year-old can be seen in videos striding around the streets of Kenosha brandishing a semi-automatic assault rifle. 27 August 2020 11:56 AM
Photographer recreates last meals of death row inmates US artist and photographer Jackie Black talks to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne about her latest photographic project 'Last Meal'. 25 August 2020 11:27 AM
Covid-19 convalescent plasma therapy trial to begin in SA. Here's what it means UCT's Prof Wasserman is leading plasma therapy trial in South Africa in partnership with the South African National Blood Service. 25 August 2020 11:08 AM
View all World
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
View all Africa
Court judgment to lead to uncontrolled squatting? 'This is not a free-for-all!' The law provides for urgent evictions and it criminalises incitement to illegally occupy land, says Dr Gustav Muller (UP). 27 August 2020 9:40 AM
Creating or sharing fake news about Covid-19 – even unknowingly – is a crime Lester Kiewit interviews social media lawyer Sarah Hoffman about the consequence of creating and forwarding fake news. 26 August 2020 1:08 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
De lille responds to what the "DA has always known". Does Minister de Lille have a fanciful relationship with tender rules?

De lille responds to what the "DA has always known". Does Minister de Lille have a fanciful relationship with tender rules?

27 August 2020 3:37 PM

Patricia de Lille | Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

27 August 2020 4:03 PM

Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Top Male SA artists unite in concert for a worthy cause this Women's Month

26 August 2020 6:11 PM

Lyle Ryan | LRI Productions CEO 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What would it cost you to move off the grid and no longer be Eskom-dependant?

26 August 2020 5:48 PM

Jan Vermeulen | Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UIF Ters benefit suspended again

26 August 2020 5:23 PM

Teboho Maruping | Commissioner at Unemployment Insurance Fund

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is the latest on Ace Magashule and the ANC?

26 August 2020 4:35 PM

Sanusha Naidu | Polical Analyst

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Art of Giving" - An Auction to SAVE a Drama School

26 August 2020 4:05 PM

Isabel Byers

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

BlackGirlMagic: the secret recipe for success in SA workplaces?

26 August 2020 3:40 PM

Dr Phumzile Mmope | Lecturer at University of Stellenbosch Business School - and contributor to 2020 Women's Report

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tarryn Lamb hosts online music show called "Our Light"

25 August 2020 6:23 PM

Tarryn Lamb | former lead singer at BlackByrd

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape and PPE contracts

25 August 2020 5:35 PM

Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa: SA's R500bn stimulus package funds haven’t been stolen

Politics Local

R25 million relief fund launched for South Africa’s mutilated tourism industry

Business Lifestyle

Renowned conservationist mauled to death by own lions

Local

EWN Highlights

Thabang Moroe fired as CEO of Cricket South Africa

27 August 2020 3:32 PM

Buthelezi: Corrupt faction in IFP wants to see party split

27 August 2020 3:13 PM

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa dodges question on Gumede’s appointment

27 August 2020 2:04 PM

