Plan B with Rebecca Davis

Today at 16:10 Is the ANC pushing for a third alcohol ban? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dean MacPherson - DA

Today at 16:20 Intense allergy season predicted amid raging COVID-19 pandemic Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Jonny Peter - UCT Lung Institute’s Allergy and Immunology Unit

Today at 16:55 Open for Calls Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 17:05 Pierre de Vos: Judge makes the wrong call in favour of your average neighbour from hell Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town

Today at 17:20 SA First on Corruption Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rod Solomons - SA First

Today at 17:46 Award winning bassist Chadleigh Gowar Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Chadleigh Gowar

Today at 18:09 Covid-19 restrictions wipe off R1.1 billion of Massmart's half year earnings The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mitch Slape - CEO at Massmart

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 18:39 Distell, the maker of Amarula liqueur and Savannah ciders lost R4.3bn in annual revenue due to alcohol bans The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell

Today at 18:50 US Fed announces new inflation policy and what it could mean for SA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Richard de Villiers - Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services

Today at 19:18 ZOOM : Personal Finance Feature: What happens if you have a mortgage and no income? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

