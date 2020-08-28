Hikers To Summit SA's Highest Peak To Raise Awareness Of Blood Disorders

Today at 11:32 World's biggest urban rooftop farm opens in Paris Today with Kieno Kammies

Pascal Hardy

Today at 11:45 Sheep Will Never Rule The World Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 12:05 TWO POLICE OFFICERS INVOLVED IN THE ELDORADO PARK INCIDENT TO APPEAR IN COURT The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Ndileka Cola, IPID Spokesperson

Today at 12:10 ANC NEC weekend The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Carien Du Plessis - Politics Editor at Huffington Post South Africa

Carien Du Plesis- Freelance Journalist

Carien du Plessis - Journalist at ....

Today at 12:12 ANC NEC meeting - political analysis The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Richard Calland - Political Analyst and Author of Make or Break: Why the Next Three Years Will Set the Course for the Next 30 at ...

Richard Calland - Associate Professor, Public Law at UCT

Richard Calland

Richard Calland

Today at 12:23 One year on: whats the progress on Jesse Hess murder case The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Eric Ntabazalila - Spokesperson at National Prosecuting Authority - Western Cape

Sandy Hess

Today at 12:33 Lukhanyo Calata mom The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Today at 12:37 GBV protest The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Cees de Rover - International law enforcement and security expert at Private

Today at 12:40 gyms The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Nikki Cockcroft - Global Chief Marketing and Technology Officer at Virgin Active

Today at 12:45 Jurgen Schadeberg dies - how his iconic photography impacted the world The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Omar Badsha - CEO at South African History Online (Saho)

Today at 12:52 Feature The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Maushami Chetty

Today at 13:07 On the couch - Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Rachel Ancer

Jonathan Ancer

Today at 14:07 Legal Talk - Your rights with regards to the erection of cellphone masts in your community Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Ganief Manuel

Benjamin Schmulian

Today at 18:08 Sun International d disposes of its 65% interest in Sun Dreams for $160 million and resume section 189 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:39 Sea Harvest's In-home consumption increases due to covid-19. Sea Harvest adapt product mix to survive The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Felix Ratheb - Group CEO at Sea Harvest

Today at 18:49 Project to jump-start Stellenbosch's economy The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Mike Ratcliffe - Chairman of Visit Stellenbosch

Today at 19:08 withdrawal of students from AdvTech schools due to COvid-19 resulted in an R88 Mullion hit on revenue streams The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Roy Douglas - CEO at ADvTECH

