HWS talk about baboon management.

Philip Richardson. Project Manager at Human Wildlife Solutions
Prof Ciraj Rassool | directs UWC's African Programme in Museum and Heritage StudiesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Adnaan Mohamed | Sports JournalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Marvin Hsiao | Lead author - virologist at the National Health Laboratory Service and the University of Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Juliet McGuireLISTEN TO PODCAST
Ringisai Chikohomero | Regional Analyst at Political Economy Southern Africa (PESA)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Ongama Mtimka | lecturer and PhD candidate in the Political and Conflict Studies Department at the NMMULISTEN TO PODCAST
Zane Dangor | Brother to Achmat - Special Adviser -Minister of International Relations and CooperationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Laurel Klein Serieys, Project Coordinator - The Urban Caracal ProjectLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Eric SimonsLISTEN TO PODCAST