Can Sports science undo the harm online training is causing

Today at 18:09 SA's GDP tanked by an annualised 51% in second quarter ( with almost all sectors down) The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Isaac Matshego - Economist at Nedbank

Today at 18:14 Shoprite releases results saying the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions impacting the group to varying degrees The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pieter Engelbrecht - CEO at Shoprite

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:39 Aspen sells thrombosis drug and the market approves The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Stephen Saad - CEO at Aspen

Today at 18:50 Leading SA office designer: ‘Let’s not knee-jerk back to the 1980s’ The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Linda Trim - Director at Giant Leap

Today at 19:08 Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk

