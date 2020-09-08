DA calls for stronger mechanisms to prevent public servants from doing business with the State

Georgia McTaggart | Founder at Help UpLISTEN TO PODCAST
Marianne Thamm | assistant editor of the Daily MaverickLISTEN TO PODCAST
Solly Moeng | brand reputation management adviserLISTEN TO PODCAST
Gugu McLaren-Ushewokunze | Head of Social Transformation - National Business InitiativeLISTEN TO PODCAST
JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Jonathan Jansen | Distinguished Professor of Education at Stellenbosch UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Mike Posthumus. | Sports Science Institute (SSISA) of SA Academy CEOLISTEN TO PODCAST
Lisa Vetten | research associate at Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Ciraj Rassool | directs UWC's African Programme in Museum and Heritage StudiesLISTEN TO PODCAST