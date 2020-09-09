Coronavirus: Oxford University vaccine trial paused after participant falls ill

Streaming issues? Report here
Renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos dies George Bizos played a pivotal role in South Africa's democracy, and is one of the founding fathers of the coutry's Constitution. 9 September 2020 8:10 PM
How tough is it for local natural hair products to get on the shelves at Clicks? The retailer has made a commitment to do more to support local hair care brands following calls from some to boycott its stores. 9 September 2020 4:44 PM
Covid-19 food insecurity has laid the foundations for a society of violent kids Research has shown that healthy brain development relies, in part, on the intake of certain key nutrients like zinc and iron. 9 September 2020 4:05 PM
[VIDEO] Woman pulls gun on EFF protesters outside Clicks store in PE mall A 52-year-old woman was stopped from entering the store by EFF protesters and she was not going quietly it seems. 9 September 2020 10:59 AM
You may want to emigrate... but your money may not be allowed to Webber Wentzel tax lawyer Joon Chong clarifies which funds will be affected and which will be exempt. 9 September 2020 8:52 AM
Santaco president responds to claims of izinkabi or hit squads in taxi industry Santaco president Phillip Taaibosch says there is a lack of political will to formalise the sector which leads to more killings. 8 September 2020 8:45 AM
Arrears of R511m - SA's biggest property group counts the cost of lockdown 'It's really tough out there'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Growthpoint Properties boss, Norbert Sasse. 9 September 2020 7:51 PM
Are you ready to make your home smarter? The cost and benefits are making home automation easy and affordable 9 September 2020 7:30 PM
Clicks stores shut on Wednesday as retailer engages with staff Health and beauty retailer Clicks has closed its stores for the day in order to engage with its employees across the country. 9 September 2020 10:08 AM
District Six Museum appeals for donations to help keep its doors open The iconic District Six Museum is facing the threat of closure and desperately needs public support. 7 September 2020 2:26 PM
Support group creates safe space for people recovering from codependency Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa (Coda) provides a safe space for people recovering from codependency to work through their re... 6 September 2020 1:33 PM
Clicks hair advert: 'We need to focus on buying from black-owned companies' "It's time that we spend our money someplace else", says hair blogger Kavuli Nyali. 6 September 2020 12:30 PM
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
Halting of Oxford vaccine trial is standard safety procedure, says SAMRC CEO The CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) Dr. Glenda Gray says the halting of the global Covid-19 clinical tri... 9 September 2020 6:27 PM
[WARNING] Social media platform TikTok alerts parents about viral suicide video Parents being urged to keep their children off the popular social media platform while it attempts to remove the graphic video. 9 September 2020 11:23 AM
Kids who grow up in greener areas are smarter says study Residential green space is beneficial for intellectual and behavioral development of children living in an urban environment. 8 September 2020 1:13 PM
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
The John Maytham Show
Coronavirus: Oxford University vaccine trial paused after participant falls ill

Coronavirus: Oxford University vaccine trial paused after participant falls ill

9 September 2020 5:21 PM

Dr Glenda Gray | CEO at Medical Research Council


False Bay’s apex predators are fleeing from the area - why?

9 September 2020 6:07 PM

Leigh de-Necker | marine biologist, aquarist and commercial diver at the Two Oceans Aquarium. 

Boris's threat to pass a no-deal bill

9 September 2020 5:30 PM

Gavin Grey

FASD Awareness Day: now that alcohol is legal again what changes?

9 September 2020 4:29 PM

Prof Charles Parry | Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit  at South African Medical Research Council

Wheels24: Electric vehicles build a head of steam during global cool down

9 September 2020 4:07 PM

Richard Gouverneur | Managing Director of Jaguar Land Rover South Africa and sub-Sahara Africa

How tough is it for local natural hair products to get on the shelves of Clicks?

9 September 2020 3:57 PM

Liezl Katzen | Founder of Curl Chemistry and Precious Nomaxabiso Kyriakides | Founder of Afro Pride

Daily Maverick: Child malnutrition breeds aggression and violence, and we will reap the bitter lockdown harvest

9 September 2020 3:49 PM

Talia-Jade Magnes | director at the Shaken and Abused Babies Initiative/Babies Matter.

A woman with a plan to clean up Cape Town’s rivers.

8 September 2020 6:09 PM

Georgia McTaggart | Founder at Help Up

DA calls for stronger mechanisms to prevent public servants from doing business with the State

8 September 2020 5:33 PM

Michele Clarke | Shadow Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration

Investigation into alleged planned assassination of Judge Goliath

8 September 2020 5:24 PM

Marianne Thamm | assistant editor of the Daily Maverick

'UIF and Ters are a joke! Let everyone who can, earn their own income again'

Halting of Oxford vaccine trial is standard safety procedure, says SAMRC CEO

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slammed for shrugging off EFF harassment claims

Ramaphosa: Govt has number of plans to lift economy post-COVID-19

9 September 2020 9:11 PM

EWN Weather Watch: Rain expected in parts of the Western Cape tomorrow

9 September 2020 8:49 PM

Eskom says while no load shedding's planned for Thursday, the risk is still high

9 September 2020 8:45 PM

