SA Funeral strike to continue

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:46
New book: Death Flight by Michael Schmidt
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Schmidt - Author
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Tourism calls for international borders to open
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gillian Saunders - Tourism consultant and former adviser to the tourism minister Derek Hanekom at ...
Today at 18:49
Foreign ownership of South African government bonds is down. What does this mean?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 19:08
Bidvest Full year annual results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lindsay Ralphs - CEO at Bidvest
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature: Manage Your Money Like A Grownup, the Teen edition
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sam Beckbessinger - Author of 'Manage Your Money Like a F*cking Grownup’, User-experience Designer and Co-Founder at Phantom Design
Today at 19:33
Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Perlman - Radio Personality And Ceo at Dreamfields
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Film ‘Address Unknown’ tells story of friendship and District Six displacement A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most watched-film at the virtual Durban Inter... 14 September 2020 5:14 PM
SA govt may create 'theme parks' for statues linked to apartheid and colonialism The Department of Arts and Culture has proposed that special theme parks be built to commemorate colonial statues and other herita... 14 September 2020 3:59 PM
[VIDEO] Leopard strolls through Kruger restaurant on his way to breakfast This magnificent creature ambled through a restaurant at Singita Ebony Lodge in the Kruger National Park. 14 September 2020 10:33 AM
View all Local
Andile Lungisa confirms ConCourt appeal bid as ANC asks him to step down Andile Lungisa says his lawyers will file an application for leave to appeal to the ConCourt after the SCA rejected his bid to ove... 11 September 2020 2:53 PM
[UPDATE] SPCA and independent vet denied access to Kataza in City facility Cape of Good Hope SPCA, independent veterinarian, and SAPS denied access to Westlake Conservation Centre on Thursday. 11 September 2020 1:38 PM
ANC Zimbabwe delegation slammed for using state resources 'ANC is not government, Luthuli House is not government, Ace Magashule is not a government functionary,' say News24's Pieter du To... 11 September 2020 7:03 AM
View all Politics
Hone in on where lockdown as impacted economic activity, says expert Academic Khaye Sthole says, one example, iseconomic activity has been curtailed by a lack of foot traffic in shopping centres. 11 September 2020 11:27 AM
State of Disaster extended, but signs point to relaxation of lockdown rules One scenario is that Level 1 to serve as an 'advisory' to keep health protocols in place, says Phillip de Wet (Business Insider). 10 September 2020 8:07 PM
FirstRand reports 38% drop in annual profits (jumping to 78% for last 6 months) 'There's a lot of pain out there.' Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger on The Money Show. 10 September 2020 7:17 PM
View all Business
In the market for buying a home? Why you should wait until you have 10% deposit Sit tight if you're in the market for buying property until you have at least 10% to put down advises FNB's Mfundo Mabaso. 14 September 2020 11:36 AM
Should the sex offenders register be made public? A justice department spokesperson, human rights lawyer and women's activist unpack this important question. 13 September 2020 8:09 PM
How to navigate allergies during the covid-19 pandemic Prof Johnny Peter from UCT's Lung Institute’s Allergy and Immunology Unit explains. 13 September 2020 7:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
View all Sport
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
[PHOTOS&VIDS] Eyrie San Fran fire images 'like being on Mars' and 'apocalyptic' Residents of San Francisco and surrounds posted images of the sun blocked out by smoke and a pall of red covering the city. 10 September 2020 1:36 PM
View all World
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
View all Africa
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
SA Funeral strike to continue

SA Funeral strike to continue

14 September 2020 4:27 PM

Nocawe Makiwane | Chief Executive Officer of SAFPA


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

Ryan Gibbons on the Tour de France

14 September 2020 5:34 PM

Ryan Gibbons |  professional road racing cyclist from South Africa, currently riding for NTT Pro Cycling

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Daily Maverick: From schoolyard bullies to emerging fascists: The EFF’s unstoppable politics of violence

14 September 2020 5:26 PM

Ferial Haffajee | Associate Editor  at Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Works of Heart – a charity art auction to care for our carers

14 September 2020 5:07 PM

Guest: Nikki Soboil

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The parlous state of rail travel in South Africa

14 September 2020 4:39 PM

Paul Ash | Sunday Times |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Local Tattoo Shop Owner, Creates Worlds First Covid-19 Protective Shirt

14 September 2020 4:03 PM

Andrew King | the creative entrepreneur behind the Pure Air™ Covid-19

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Coloured Mentality launches website 'Until We Remember'

14 September 2020 3:58 PM

Kelly-Eve Koopman | Filmmaker

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Opening SA's boarders to travel

14 September 2020 3:35 PM

Sisa Ntshona | South African Tourism's CEO

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sascoc to put CSA into administration

11 September 2020 5:44 PM

Craig Ray | Sports Editor  at Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Big Picture: Where is SA in it's fight against Covid?

11 September 2020 5:23 PM

Prof Shabir Madhi | Professor of Vaccinology  at University of the Witwatersrand

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Exposé: 'Lotto millions for new Limpopo stadium not built', old one renovated'

Local

Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year

Business Africa Opinion

Funeral sector embarks on three-day strike action

Local

EWN Highlights

British govt pledges R50m to SA COVID-19 Solidarity Fund

14 September 2020 5:22 PM

Protesting KZN undertakers want competence certificates officially scrapped

14 September 2020 3:56 PM

Labour Registrar: Sufficient evidence Sama unduly benefited from Samatu

14 September 2020 3:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA