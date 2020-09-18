Books with Mike Wills

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
Golden Arrow offers R200,000 reward for info linked to latest bus torching Golden Arrow Bus Services is offering a R200, 000 for information relating to a spate of attacks between Thursday night and Friday... 18 September 2020 5:08 PM
Police investigating murder of Joburg doctor accused in death of young patient Joburg anaesthetist Dr. Abdulhay Munshi, who was accused of culpable homicide in the death of a 10-year-old boy, was gunned down o... 18 September 2020 12:54 PM
Covid-19 alert app: Here's why SA government isn't using the app to 'spy' on you The Covid-19 app is not a contact tracing app. It's a notification system and there's no way for it to be used for clandestine pur... 18 September 2020 11:59 AM
Ex-NMB councillor Andile Lungisa back behind bars, bail bid to be heard Monday Former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa was sent back to prison on Thursday after handing himself over authorities... 18 September 2020 1:29 PM
Long St protection rackets? No criminal received complaint in 10 years says SAPS In order to investigate allegations of racketeering, Brigadier Naidoo of SAPS says affidavits or complaints need to be made. 17 September 2020 10:47 AM
State Capture: 'KPMG, Deloitte, EY, PwC function as a state-sanctioned cartel' "These firms have become so wealthy and powerful," says Michael Marchant (Open Secrets). "Will they ever be held to account?" 17 September 2020 9:54 AM
Vinyl records just won’t die Vinyl sales have been trending upwards for a decade. In the past week, Americans – mostly young ones - bought 802 000 copies. 18 September 2020 3:14 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
SAA creditors set to meet to review plan as govt fails to raise new funding The creditor meeting will be convened to discuss the funding issue and the proposed future of the cash strapped state-owned entity... 18 September 2020 10:17 AM
'Don't overspend on a car purchase - smaller and cheaper equals better value!' Low interest rates and plenty of deals on offer - personal finance guru Warren Ingram points out the pitfalls on The Money Show. 17 September 2020 9:12 PM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Your biting dog is your legal responsibility whether you’re there or not - Court There or not – you are legally responsible if your pet injures another, says personal injury lawyer Henry Shields. 16 September 2020 12:17 PM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom. 16 September 2020 3:57 PM
Film ‘Address Unknown’ tells story of friendship and District Six displacement A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most-watched film at the virtual Durban Inter... 14 September 2020 5:14 PM
'A few rich countries have hogged most supplies of future Covid-19 vaccines' Wealthy nations representing 13% of the world’s population already bought 2.7 billion yet-to-be-made vaccines, says Oxfam. 17 September 2020 3:27 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
Should a giraffe wear its tie at the top or bottom? Don’t answer too quickly... It’s not as simple a question as you think. The debate on social media is fierce. And so it should be - it's Flippant Friday! 18 September 2020 10:47 AM
Inflation is not dead. Gold will continue to glitter once fear subsides There is just so much money-printing going on in the world right now, says Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets. 17 September 2020 11:39 AM
State Capture: 'KPMG, Deloitte, EY, PwC function as a state-sanctioned cartel' "These firms have become so wealthy and powerful," says Michael Marchant (Open Secrets). "Will they ever be held to account?" 17 September 2020 9:54 AM
The John Maytham Show
Books with Mike Wills

Books with Mike Wills

18 September 2020 4:40 PM


Francois van Coke & Vriende Livestream 2020 - happening tonight!

18 September 2020 6:02 PM

Francois Van Coke | Musician 

An hour with Zola Nene, just the tastiest hits on CapeTalk

18 September 2020 5:32 PM

Zola Nene Celebrity Chef

Daily Maverick: New evidence points to corruption in SAP’s R1-billion water deals

18 September 2020 5:26 PM

Susan Comrie | Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

Is this the harshest winter Cape Town has had?

18 September 2020 4:25 PM

Dr Peter Johnston | Scientist at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group

Business Insider: Spectacular new ziplines of more than 2km cross a Garden Route gorge

18 September 2020 4:07 PM

Clinton Lerm | Director at Mossel Bay Zipline

What is the latest regarding digital migration?

18 September 2020 3:59 PM

Arthur Goldstuck | MD at World Wide Worx

Golden Arrow confirms bus set alight in Mfuleni in night attack

18 September 2020 3:33 PM

Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer | Spokesperson  at Golden Arrow Bus Services

CSA in talks with SASCOC

17 September 2020 5:34 PM

Guest: Neil Manthorp

Covid-19 Tracing Application - How does the COVID Alert SA app work?

17 September 2020 5:25 PM

Jan Vermeulen | Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za

Covid-19 alert app: Here's why SA government isn't using the app to 'spy' on you

Local

Vinyl records just won’t die

Business Lifestyle Entertainment

Police investigating murder of Joburg doctor accused in death of young patient

Local

EWN Highlights

EWN Weather Watch: Keep hydrated as more hot weather expected over the weekend

18 September 2020 7:56 PM

S.African rights groups join Semenya's battle against ban

18 September 2020 7:41 PM

Man accused of trying to kidnap girl (4) in Roodepoort abandons bail bid

18 September 2020 7:04 PM

