Botswana says it has solved mystery of mass elephant die-off

Today at 18:39
Majority stake in one of the country's foremost liquor companies, with wine brands like Boschendal and Douglas Green, is sold
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Hutchinson - Group CEO at DGB
Today at 18:50
SA livestock and poultry industry faced with rising input costs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sizakele Marutlulle - CEO and Founder at Marutlulle and Co
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – Alternative Investments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nicholas Riemer - Head of Investment Education at FNB Wealth and Investments
Latest Local
It's time to reopen talks around the Mother City's 'highway to nowhere' Mike Wills is joined by developer James Wilson who says it's times talks resume over the future of the elevated highway. 22 September 2020 5:50 PM
Lockdown misery for domestic workers as salaries cut and living costs rise A SweepSouth study has revealed that many of the country's domestic workers have seen decreased wages and higher living costs. 22 September 2020 4:40 PM
Gay is not ok columnist takes fight to ConCourt In 2008 contraversial columnist Jon Qwelane wrote an article in which he compared homosexuality to bestiality. 22 September 2020 1:04 PM
View all Local
More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list Corruption Watch has released its 2020 report on corruption trends. Arabile Gumede interviews CW's Kavisha Pillay. 22 September 2020 6:43 PM
'Xolobeni judgment a victory for all mining affected communities across SA' Secretary at Amadiba Crisis Committee Nonhle Mbuthuma 22 September 2020 1:02 PM
[PICS] Tito Mboweni's Step-by-Step recipe on how to make Masonja Our finance minister is famous for his Twitter cook-ups, heavy on the garlic, and the latest one did not fail to caue a reaction. 22 September 2020 11:43 AM
View all Politics
Using data to understand the customer of the future 2020 has forcefully disrupted many consumers, and left traditional consumer-facing businesses having to re-assess and re-configure 22 September 2020 3:54 PM
Gold teeth must fall! – Dr Kometsi Mokuele (dentist) Lester Kiewit asks Mokuele why he’s offering free gold teeth removals at any of his Sunset Dentistry branches. 22 September 2020 12:46 PM
Kieno Kammies chats with Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after 9 months on the job "I took the job to help make South Africa better," says De Ruyter in this conversation with Kieno Kammies. 22 September 2020 11:26 AM
View all Business
How to talk to your child about porn – and, importantly, how not to Pippa Hudson interviews Pam Buchalter, a psychologist and co-founder of Klikd, a platform for parenting in the digital age. 22 September 2020 3:31 PM
'I grew up poor, but never realised it' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ciko Thomas (Nedbank) about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 21 September 2020 8:15 PM
Traditional medicine 'not just scientific-based, but also spiritually informed' Sangoma Gogo Khanyakude talks to Sara-Jayne about how traditional medicine is making an impact globally. 20 September 2020 10:43 AM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Satirist behind Coconut Kelz opens about mirroring her experience of racism Lesego Thlabi's satirical character has many laughing, but some confused not seeming to understand Kelz is not a real person. 19 September 2020 10:36 AM
Vinyl records just won’t die Vinyl sales have been trending upwards for a decade. In the past week, Americans – mostly young ones - bought 802 000 copies. 18 September 2020 3:14 PM
SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom. 16 September 2020 3:57 PM
View all Entertainment
Lockdown misery for domestic workers as salaries cut and living costs rise A SweepSouth study has revealed that many of the country's domestic workers have seen decreased wages and higher living costs. 22 September 2020 4:40 PM
[WATCH] Trump says supporters at rally blessed with 'good genes' US President Donald Trump quotes the 'racehorse theory' of genetic superiority at a rally in Minnesota. 21 September 2020 12:59 PM
Traditional medicine 'not just scientific-based, but also spiritually informed' Sangoma Gogo Khanyakude talks to Sara-Jayne about how traditional medicine is making an impact globally. 20 September 2020 10:43 AM
View all World
Using data to understand the customer of the future 2020 has forcefully disrupted many consumers, and left traditional consumer-facing businesses having to re-assess and re-configure 22 September 2020 3:54 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
View all Africa
How to talk to your child about porn – and, importantly, how not to Pippa Hudson interviews Pam Buchalter, a psychologist and co-founder of Klikd, a platform for parenting in the digital age. 22 September 2020 3:31 PM
Gold teeth must fall! – Dr Kometsi Mokuele (dentist) Lester Kiewit asks Mokuele why he’s offering free gold teeth removals at any of his Sunset Dentistry branches. 22 September 2020 12:46 PM
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”. 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
Botswana says it has solved mystery of mass elephant die-off

Botswana says it has solved mystery of mass elephant die-off

22 September 2020 4:23 PM

Guest: Dr Niall McCann


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

Luna Page LIVE at the Alma Cafe

22 September 2020 6:05 PM

Guest: Luna Page 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Time to rethink Cape Town’s unfinished elevated freeway

22 September 2020 5:36 PM

James Wilson | CEO of  Amdec Group. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SweepSouth Report: 70% of surveyed domestic workers suffered abuse during lockdown

22 September 2020 4:33 PM

Aisha Pandor | Co-Founder at Sweepsouth

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is the UK going back into COVID-19 Lockdown?

22 September 2020 3:58 PM

Guest: Gavin Grey

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Am I able to renew my passport again?

22 September 2020 3:33 PM

Yusuf Simons | Provincial Manager (Western Cape) at Department of Home Affairs

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Emmy Awards 2020: Highlights from the ceremony

21 September 2020 6:13 PM

Francois Maree | SA Actor, film critic and playwright living in NYC 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

News24: Hammer blow for the Guptas as New York court grants IDC access to bank records

21 September 2020 5:32 PM

Kyle Cowan | Investigative journalist  at News24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cars with Juliet McGuire: Toyota Starlet

21 September 2020 5:10 PM

Juliet McGuire | Motoring Journalist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Survey reveals true impact of pandemic on NPO sector

21 September 2020 4:36 PM

Graeme Wilkinson | Social Investment Specialist with Tshikululu Social Investments

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list

Business Politics

Cape Town vehicle licence: no late renewal penalties...for now

Local

Camps Bay mansion occupied by queer arts collective

Local Politics

R4 billion River Club development gets go-ahead: 'Expect this to heat up more'

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Mboro: A lot of people claim they were scammed by Bushiri and want their money

22 September 2020 6:08 PM

5 survivors of fatal KZN crash in hospital ‘badly injured’, says MEC Ntuli

22 September 2020 5:42 PM

GP ANC dismisses claims of division over probe into senior members in PPE saga

22 September 2020 4:08 PM

