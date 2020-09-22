SweepSouth Report: 70% of surveyed domestic workers suffered abuse during lockdown

Aisha Pandor | Co-Founder at Sweepsouth
Guest: Luna PageLISTEN TO PODCAST
James Wilson | CEO of Amdec Group.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Niall McCannLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gavin GreyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Yusuf Simons | Provincial Manager (Western Cape) at Department of Home AffairsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Francois Maree | SA Actor, film critic and playwright living in NYCLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kyle Cowan | Investigative journalist at News24LISTEN TO PODCAST
Juliet McGuire | Motoring JournalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Graeme Wilkinson | Social Investment Specialist with Tshikululu Social InvestmentsLISTEN TO PODCAST