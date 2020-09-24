President’s serosurvey to determine real infection rate - antibody test kit update

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:46
SOUTH AFRICAN FILM INDUSTRY SHOOTS HOLLYWOOD MINI FEATURE OF JERUSALEMA DANCE - HERITAGE DAY
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Muringani - Production Manager. at Film Afrika
Today at 18:09
National Lotteries Commission's executive accused of breaching code of conduct
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adv. Stefanie Fick - Executive Director of the Accountability Division at OUTA - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Today at 18:20
Well run SME's can still thrive despite the tough business conditions brought on by the Covid pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shawn Theunissen - Founder and Manager at Property Point
Today at 18:39
Retail Capital injects R500m relief into troubled economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karl Westvig - CEO at Retail Capital
Today at 18:50
covid-19 accelerating growth of a cashless society
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Clayton Hayward - Co-founder at uKheshe
Today at 19:08
Heritage Day/ Braai in the age of a pandemic. ( how is have braai day celebrations changed under covid-19)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sakhumzi Maqubela - Owner at Sakhumzi Restaurant
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Starting with a new financial plan after Covid-19 destruction
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gerald Mwandiambira - Financial Planning Professional, Entrepreneur and Author at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: “How Covid-19 has changed the way small businesses will function in the future”
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tshepo Phakathi - Founder at Kaello Business Hub
Latest Local
Joburg City Power cuts wealthy Dainfern households for electricity theft "There was resistance," says City Power's Isaac Mangena. "Security told us, 'Why are you here? Politicians stay in this area!'" 24 September 2020 12:49 PM
Wheels come off for YapYap clients (recall the 'new car for R699 a month' guy?) The originator of the scheme is the man behind the 'Drive a new car for R699 a month' fiasco years back, warns Wendy Knowler. 23 September 2020 8:00 PM
Here's some good news...Silvermine reopens ahead of Heritage Day weekend The popular site reopens from today (Wednesday) but is operating a strict no mask, no entry policy according to SANParks. 23 September 2020 5:50 PM
View all Local
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised' The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle. 23 September 2020 6:53 PM
'I inherited a department that already had a bad reputation' - de Lille Public works Minister Patricia de Lille responds to a slew of allegations made against her by the Democratic Alliance. 23 September 2020 1:14 PM
Heritage Day: healing generations of hurt and trauma through facts and laughter Refilwe Moloto chats to iconic satirist Pieter Dirk-Uys is and heritage activist Patrick Tariq Mellett about our complex heritage. 23 September 2020 12:20 PM
View all Politics
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
2021 medical aid price increases… you may want to sit down for this one Contributions are likely to rise by twice the rate of inflation, warns Clayton Samsodien (Phoenix Financial Services Group). 24 September 2020 10:10 AM
View all Business
Planning a wedding? Remember booking a bigger space for fewer people, costs more Level 1 rules helping but also hindering the wedding industry. Get cost-saving tips from Precious Thamaga (Precious the Planner). 23 September 2020 7:42 PM
Long queues at Home Affairs: skip them by visiting any of these 4 bank branches Need a passport? Home Affairs is now operating fully, but it’s inundated. Check this out before trying your luck. 23 September 2020 11:08 AM
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
Satirist behind Coconut Kelz opens about mirroring her experience of racism Lesego Thlabi's satirical character has many laughing, but some confused not seeming to understand Kelz is not a real person. 19 September 2020 10:36 AM
View all Entertainment
Lockdown misery for domestic workers as salaries cut and living costs rise A SweepSouth study has revealed that many of the country's domestic workers have seen decreased wages and higher living costs. 22 September 2020 4:40 PM
[WATCH] Trump says supporters at rally blessed with 'good genes' US President Donald Trump quotes the 'racehorse theory' of genetic superiority at a rally in Minnesota. 21 September 2020 12:59 PM
Traditional medicine 'not just scientific-based, but also spiritually informed' Sangoma Gogo Khanyakude talks to Sara-Jayne about how traditional medicine is making an impact globally. 20 September 2020 10:43 AM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
View all Africa
'It would be catastrophic for consumers if Transnet gets 20% port tariff hike' Data used to determine the hike was gathered before the economy-crushing lockdown, says Felicity Purchase (City of Cape Town). 24 September 2020 8:28 AM
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
How to talk to your child about porn – and, importantly, how not to Pippa Hudson interviews Pam Buchalter, a psychologist and co-founder of Klikd, a platform for parenting in the digital age. 22 September 2020 3:31 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
President’s serosurvey to determine real infection rate - antibody test kit update

President’s serosurvey to determine real infection rate - antibody test kit update

24 September 2020 4:28 PM

Graeme Pienaar | Direct Retail Goods


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

Janusz Walus: Why far-right Polish football fans idolise a murderer in South Africa

24 September 2020 5:26 PM

Rafal Pankowsk |  Polish sociologist and political scientist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Spotlight: Many mental health medicines out of stock and possibly fuelling a shadow epidemic

24 September 2020 3:56 PM

Laura López González | Spotlight - Daily Maverick 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hawks make breakthrough in Kinnear assassination caseam

24 September 2020 3:27 PM

Shamiela Fisher | EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MUSIC EXCHANGE (#MEX20), South Africa's only entertainment-economy- focused conference online till 30 Sept.

23 September 2020 6:05 PM

Martin Myers | Founder and Publicist  at Musician Exchange (MEX) 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Launch of the Karoo Crossing cycle route in Prince Albert

23 September 2020 5:30 PM

Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

News24: Melanie Verwoerd | The Jerusalema challenge: Definitely a challenge for some

23 September 2020 4:34 PM

 Melanie Verwoerd | Former SA MP and Ambassador / Author / Columnist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

British High Commissioner, Nigel Casey announces its R50 million rand contribution to the South African Solidarity Fund

23 September 2020 4:26 PM

Nigel Casey | British High Commissioner at British High Commission

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

News24 - OPINION | Whistleblowers are the heart of Corruption Watch’s fight

23 September 2020 4:03 PM

Melusi Ncala | Researcher at Corruption Watch 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

aQuellé to appoint multidisciplinary panel to investigate 'vicious' media allegations

23 September 2020 3:39 PM

Guest: Azarrah Karrim | News24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

