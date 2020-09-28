Post Office financial woes not to affect SASSA grants

Henry De Grass | General Manager of Grants Administration at South African Social Security Agency
Jesse Yende | Founder and Creative Director at The South AfricanistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Brookes Spector | Associate Editor at the Daily Maverick, Retired US diplomatLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mkhuleko HlengwaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Ted Blom | Energy Advisor at IndependentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Nontsikelelo Mpulo | Head of Communications at Section27LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Karabo NgoepeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Moeneeb Hendricks | Head of Safety and Security at CCIDLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Brandon De KockLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Marc LotteringLISTEN TO PODCAST