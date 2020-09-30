Makhura suspends health HOD Lukhele based on SIU report into Covid-19 corruption

OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Guest: Kgomotso Modise, EWN Reporter
Guest: Pieter-Dirk UysLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Guy Lamb |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ebrahim FakirLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Joselynn FemberLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nthakoana NgataneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mark HeywoodLISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Nic Spaull, Education Economist - Stellenbosch UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Professor Guy Richards | Emeritus Professor of Critical Care at Wits UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Jesse Yende | Founder and Creative Director at The South AfricanistLISTEN TO PODCAST