Zondo Perspective| Behind the headlines in an era of state capture from Harber who has just released new book: ‘So, For The Record”.

Anton Harber, Adjunct professor of journalism at the University of the Witwatersrand, Veteran journalist, columnist for Business Day, and the co-editor or author of five books
BackaBuddy, CEO, Patrick SchofieldLISTEN TO PODCAST
Candice Gracie, WalkenvilleLISTEN TO PODCAST
Herman MashabaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Mandy Wiener, bestselling author, award-winning investigative journalist and reporter and 702 presenterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Herman Mashaba, President: ActionSALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kgomotso Modise, EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Pieter-Dirk UysLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Guy Lamb |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ebrahim FakirLISTEN TO PODCAST