Herman to appeal IEC decision to reject ActionSA registration

Herman Mashaba, President: ActionSA
BackaBuddy, CEO, Patrick SchofieldLISTEN TO PODCAST
Candice Gracie, WalkenvilleLISTEN TO PODCAST
Herman MashabaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Mandy Wiener, bestselling author, award-winning investigative journalist and reporter and 702 presenterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Anton Harber, Adjunct professor of journalism at the University of the Witwatersrand, Veteran journalist, columnist for Business Day, and the co-editor or author of five booksLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kgomotso Modise, EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Pieter-Dirk UysLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Guy Lamb |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ebrahim FakirLISTEN TO PODCAST