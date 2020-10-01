Prem's weekly provincial coronavirus update

Kyle Cowan | Investigative journalist at News24LISTEN TO PODCAST
Duncan McLeod | Founder and Editor at TechcentralLISTEN TO PODCAST
Greer Valley | PhD candidate in art history at Michaelis School Of Fine ArtLISTEN TO PODCAST
Otto De Vries | CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Craig Ray | Sports Editor at Daily MaverickLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rebecca DavisLISTEN TO PODCAST
Layton Beard | Spokesperson at Automobile AssociationLISTEN TO PODCAST
BackaBuddy, CEO, Patrick SchofieldLISTEN TO PODCAST
Candice Gracie, WalkenvilleLISTEN TO PODCAST