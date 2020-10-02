Friday Music: Die Campbells

Guest: Prof Andrzej Kijko
It’s a matter of when, not if, Cape Town experiences another major earthquake as seen in 1809 and 1969. But, there is no need to panic, as Prof Andrzej
Peter Fabricius helps make sense of the ANC government billing the ANC party for the unlawful use of an air force jet during lockdown.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Don Vino is this week's host of An Hour With... Catch him playing the soundtrack of his life on Sunday the 4th from 10:00 - 11:00.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Last Trial by Scott Turow
A Registry of My Passage Upon the Earth by Daniel Mason
WILD THING - The Short, Spellbinding Life of Jimi Hendrix by Philip Norman
Guest: Gemma Ritchie
Bongisizwe Mpondo was hastily made a permanent employee of PRASA just a day before his appointment was ruled to be invalid. And with it came a R3.17-million payday.
Brett Bailey | Artisic Director at Third World Bun Fight
CONSTELLATIONS is the latest brainchild of artist Brett Bailey. Visit different campfires on one night, each hosted by a different kind of performer. Coming to Spier in November 2020
Take an (electric) scooter ride along the promenade with Electric Life Rides.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Johann van Loggerenberg speaks to John about his new book 'Cop Under Cover'.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kevin van den Broek | Marketing Manager at Trek Bikes South Africa
Is there a bicycle shortage in Cape Town due to Covid-19? Not so fast, says Trek.