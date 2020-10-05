Trump, Covid and the pending presidential election

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 20:10
Medical Matters: Genetics and Breast Cancer (Breast Cancer Awareness Month)
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Prof Amanda Krause - Head of the division of human genetics at the national health laboratory service and the university
Today at 21:05
State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN
Today at 21:35
Political Analysis on the State Capture Commission with Prof Sethulego Matebesi
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Sethulego Matebesi
Today at 22:05
Angola Camp 13 aka 'Quattro'
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
O.B Mabena - MKVeteran
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Kinnear murder case may be moved to higher court over security concerns The case against the man linked to the killing of Cape Town detective Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear may be heard in another cou... 5 October 2020 1:32 PM
Transport MEC to probe allegations of sexual harassment against WC traffic chief The Western Cape's newly appointed traffic chief is facing allegations of sexual harassment, one month into his new position. 5 October 2020 11:05 AM
I found a lump and my worst fears came to life: Danielle Bitton shares her story Cape Town-based singer and actress Danielle Bitton opens up about how her life changed after being diagnosed with stage 2 breast c... 4 October 2020 9:50 AM
View all Local
Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign govern... 5 October 2020 2:48 PM
Party infighting heats up in battle for DA metro chair post Mayor Dan Plato has struck the first blow in his bid to take over the position of DA metro chairperson which is currently held by... 5 October 2020 12:56 PM
Gauteng Health HOD resigns amid PPE corruption probe Suspended Gauteng Health head of department, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele has resigned with immediate effect. 3 October 2020 11:41 AM
View all Politics
Winery CEO agrees that 'rooi proppie' and other cheap dop must be regulated The CEO of Orange River Cellars Charl du Plessis says he supports the call to regulate the pricing of cheap wine products such as... 5 October 2020 6:42 PM
Tourism sector wants govt to explain reasoning behind SA travel ban list The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) says SA's travel red list doesn't support tourism recovery. 5 October 2020 4:53 PM
The rand is doing alright. Here’s why - and why it (probably) won’t last Make use of any rand rally to fill up on foreign currency requirements, suggests Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 5 October 2020 1:15 PM
View all Business
[REVIEW] Wine in a can: the good, the bad and the decidedly tasty Wine writer Malu Lambert samples 20 canned wines – and offers advice on which brands you should try. 5 October 2020 2:38 PM
Pink Himalayan salt not much healthier than regular table salt, dietician claims Don't be fooled by the hype. Registered dietician Yuri Bhaga says pink Himalayan salt isn't better than regular salt. 4 October 2020 9:09 AM
SA wine industry calls for return of weekend alcohol sales The Wines of South Africa (Wosa) wants the government to ease the restrictions on alcohol sales to help save local wineries. 3 October 2020 1:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize "Can you name a person who has done more for peace than President Trump?" said the Norwegian MP who nominated him. 5 October 2020 11:17 AM
How sick is Donald Trump, actually? The US and the world are pining for credible information about Donald Trump’s health. 5 October 2020 9:01 AM
Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19 "Tonight, First Lady of the United States and I tested positive for Covid-19," tweeted Trump. 2 October 2020 8:07 AM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
View all Africa
The Hawks keep on pouncing: ‘The optics is good, but don’t celebrate just yet’ Yet another senior official (this time from the Office of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala) has been arrested for corruption. 2 October 2020 12:53 PM
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
Trump, Covid and the pending presidential election

Trump, Covid and the pending presidential election

5 October 2020 5:36 PM

Guest: Jacob Parakilas


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

We need to bring renewables onboard fast - if we want our economy to survive

5 October 2020 6:05 PM

Prof Mark Swilling | Co-Director at the Centre for Complex Systems in Transition & Co Author of the ‘Betrayal of the Promise’ at Stellenbosch University

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cars with Juliet McGuire: Ford Ecosport

5 October 2020 5:06 PM

Guest: Juliet McGuire

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The state of SA tourism looks bleak

5 October 2020 4:38 PM

Gillian  Saunders | Tourism consultant and former adviser to the tourism minister Derek Hanekom

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DLRD) announced DLRD announce that members of the public will be able to apply to lease 700 000 hectares of underutilized or vacant state land.

5 October 2020 4:25 PM

Katlego Ramantsima | Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The wine industry and selling “rooi proppie”

5 October 2020 4:16 PM

Prof Charles Parry | Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit  at South African Medical Research Council

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Insider: SA’s business travel rules

5 October 2020 3:34 PM

Phillip de Wet | Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Friday Music: Die Campbells

2 October 2020 6:22 PM

Tony Campbell | One half at Die Campbells

From Rooi Rok Bokkie to their own music empire, Die Campbells have managed to keep the momentum from hits in the early 00's going in performance and all other aspects of the music industry. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A big Cape Town earthquake is only a matter of time

2 October 2020 5:32 PM

Guest: Prof Andrzej Kijko

It’s a matter of when, not if, Cape Town experiences another major earthquake as seen in 1809 and 1969. But, there is no need to panic, as Prof Andrzej

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gov report on the ANC's lift to Zim

2 October 2020 5:27 PM

Peter Fabricius helps make sense of the ANC government billing the ANC party for the unlawful use of an air force jet during lockdown. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Tourism sector wants govt to explain reasoning behind SA travel ban list

Business Lifestyle

How sick is Donald Trump, actually?

World

The rand is doing alright. Here’s why - and why it (probably) won’t last

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

CSIR celebrates 75th anniversary by stepping up support in fight against COVID

5 October 2020 7:56 PM

Hanover Park described as an active war zone after deadly weekend

5 October 2020 7:50 PM

Bombela: Gautrain to operate every 15 mins during peak time amid strike

5 October 2020 7:47 PM

