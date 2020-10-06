Does the NPA have all their ducks in a row?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
The latest in Hannover Park
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ebrahim Abrahams - Chairperson at Hanover Park Community Policing Forum
Today at 15:50
THE NATIONAL POETRY PRIZE: NEW CONTRAST & DRIFT ESTATE WINES
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bruce Jack - Winemaker and poet
Today at 16:10
New law to bar foreigners doing business in Gauteng townships
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Omphemetse Sibanda - Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law at the University of Limpopo
Today at 16:20
Mooikloof Mega City: Infrastructure a key part of economic recovery plan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science
Today at 16:55
Official national FET Marine Sciences curriculum online through the Two Oceans Aquarium
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Russel Stevens - Head Of Education at Two Oceans Aquarium
Today at 17:05
Daily Maverick: Love me tender: ANC Inc pushes back against clampdown on cadre corruption
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
Social media and grief: everyone grieves differently
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carly Abramowitz - founder and clinical psychologist at Carly’s Couch
Today at 17:46
Book: Deep Fakes and the Infocalypse: What You Urgently Need To Know
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nina Schick - Author
Today at 18:09
SA's ailing economy braces itself for a nationwide labour strike
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zwelinzima Vavi - General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)‚
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
ASISA: Threat of prescription is overstated
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Leon Campher - CEO at Association for Savings and Investment South Africa (ASISA)
Today at 18:50
IRR responds to Asisa saying it is stirring up panic' amongst South African investors
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hermann Pretorius - Deputy Head of Policy Research at SA Institute of Race Relations
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adetunji Omotola - Independent African Analyst at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - SA Inc – how can I invest in it (e.g. via ETFs), rather than just the value proposition for investing locally at this stage
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nerina Visser - Strategist and Advisor at ETF SA
CT teen starts new market in Pinelands to help uplift local businesses Grade 11 learner Julia Slade is the brains behind a new local market taking place at the Pinelands Bowling club this weekend. 6 October 2020 1:41 PM
Podcasts

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
arrow_forward
The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
Does the NPA have all their ducks in a row?

Does the NPA have all their ducks in a row?

6 October 2020 3:35 PM

Karyn Maughan | Political reporter


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

We need to bring renewables onboard fast - if we want our economy to survive

5 October 2020 6:05 PM

Prof Mark Swilling | Co-Director at the Centre for Complex Systems in Transition & Co Author of the ‘Betrayal of the Promise’ at Stellenbosch University

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trump, Covid and the pending presidential election

5 October 2020 5:36 PM

Guest: Jacob Parakilas

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cars with Juliet McGuire: Ford Ecosport

5 October 2020 5:06 PM

Guest: Juliet McGuire

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The state of SA tourism looks bleak

5 October 2020 4:38 PM

Gillian  Saunders | Tourism consultant and former adviser to the tourism minister Derek Hanekom

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DLRD) announced DLRD announce that members of the public will be able to apply to lease 700 000 hectares of underutilized or vacant state land.

5 October 2020 4:25 PM

Katlego Ramantsima | Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The wine industry and selling “rooi proppie”

5 October 2020 4:16 PM

Prof Charles Parry | Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit  at South African Medical Research Council

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Insider: SA’s business travel rules

5 October 2020 3:34 PM

Phillip de Wet | Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Friday Music: Die Campbells

2 October 2020 6:22 PM

Tony Campbell | One half at Die Campbells

From Rooi Rok Bokkie to their own music empire, Die Campbells have managed to keep the momentum from hits in the early 00's going in performance and all other aspects of the music industry. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A big Cape Town earthquake is only a matter of time

2 October 2020 5:32 PM

Guest: Prof Andrzej Kijko

It’s a matter of when, not if, Cape Town experiences another major earthquake as seen in 1809 and 1969. But, there is no need to panic, as Prof Andrzej

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

