THE NATIONAL POETRY PRIZE: NEW CONTRAST & DRIFT ESTATE WINES

Today at 18:09 SA's ailing economy braces itself for a nationwide labour strike The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Zwelinzima Vavi - General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)‚

Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management

Today at 18:39 IRR responds to Asisa saying it is stirring up panic' amongst South African investors The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Hermann Pretorius - Deputy Head of Policy Research at SA Institute of Race Relations

Today at 18:50 ASISA: Threat of prescription is overstated The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Leon Campher - CEO at Association for Savings and Investment South Africa (ASISA)

Today at 19:08 Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Adetunji Omotola - Independent African Analyst at ...

