Book: Deep Fakes and the Infocalypse: What You Urgently Need To Know

Today at 18:09
SA's ailing economy braces itself for a nationwide labour strike
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zwelinzima Vavi - General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)‚
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
IRR responds to Asisa saying it is stirring up panic' amongst South African investors
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hermann Pretorius - Deputy Head of Policy Research at SA Institute of Race Relations
Today at 18:50
ASISA: Threat of prescription is overstated
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Leon Campher - CEO at Association for Savings and Investment South Africa (ASISA)
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adetunji Omotola - Independent African Analyst at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - SA Inc – how can I invest in it (e.g. via ETFs), rather than just the value proposition for investing locally at this stage
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nerina Visser - Strategist and Advisor at ETF SA
Latest Local
Hanover Park CPF claims SAPS nowhere to be found following spate of shootings The Hanover Park community policing forum (CPF) claims that police officers have not followed up with victims or eyewitnesses foll... 6 October 2020 5:21 PM
Why Karyn Maughan believes the NPA is finally stepping up its game Legal journalist Karyn Maughan argues that refrom at the NPA and the Hawks appears to be paying off following a string of high-pro... 6 October 2020 4:56 PM
CT teen starts new market in Pinelands to help uplift local businesses Grade 11 learner Julia Slade is the brains behind a new local market taking place at the Pinelands Bowling club this weekend. 6 October 2020 1:41 PM
View all Local
Latest personal costs order against minister 'stern warning' for govt officials The District Six Working Committee (D6WC) says the latest personal costs order against Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane must serve... 6 October 2020 3:26 PM
Party infighting heats up in battle for DA metro chair post Mayor Dan Plato has struck the first blow in his bid to take over the position of DA metro chairperson which is currently held by... 5 October 2020 12:56 PM
Gauteng Health HOD resigns amid PPE corruption probe Suspended Gauteng Health head of department, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele has resigned with immediate effect. 3 October 2020 11:41 AM
View all Politics
CEO responds following racist incident at Marine Hotel in Hermanus A number of Capetonians were dissatisfied with the response from CEO Jacqui Elliott following a racist incident at the Marine Hote... 6 October 2020 12:59 PM
Get premium dagga delivered to your door - legally (probably) Membership starts from R240/month, providing 3g (about 6 joints) of quality "greenhouse," says Jack Stone (Cape Cannabis Club). 6 October 2020 12:58 PM
No money for medical aid? Oyi aims to make private healthcare more accessible "If you don’t have R70 for Corenza, your next port of call is to queue at the public clinic," says Tami Ngalo (Oyi Medical Card). 6 October 2020 10:47 AM
View all Business
You better sit down for this... the world is running out of Marmite No matter how bad things are, they can always get worse. Lester Kiewit interviews Martin Neethling of Marmite owner PepsiCo. 6 October 2020 8:55 AM
Tourism sector wants govt to explain reasoning behind SA travel ban list The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) says SA's travel red list doesn't support tourism recovery. 5 October 2020 4:53 PM
Pink Himalayan salt not much healthier than regular table salt, dietician claims Don't be fooled by the hype. Registered dietician Yuri Bhaga says pink Himalayan salt isn't better than regular salt. 4 October 2020 9:09 AM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize "Can you name a person who has done more for peace than President Trump?" said the Norwegian MP who nominated him. 5 October 2020 11:17 AM
How sick is Donald Trump, actually? The US and the world are pining for credible information about Donald Trump’s health. 5 October 2020 9:01 AM
Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19 "Tonight, First Lady of the United States and I tested positive for Covid-19," tweeted Trump. 2 October 2020 8:07 AM
View all World
Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign govern... 5 October 2020 2:48 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
How risky are your investments? It depends on how much time you have How much "risk" you should take on depends on your investment timeframe, says Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse. 6 October 2020 2:56 PM
[REVIEW] Wine in a can: the good, the bad and the decidedly tasty Wine writer Malu Lambert samples 20 canned wines – and offers advice on which brands you should try. 5 October 2020 2:38 PM
The rand is doing alright. Here’s why - and why it (probably) won’t last Make use of any rand rally to fill up on foreign currency requirements, suggests Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 5 October 2020 1:15 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
Book: Deep Fakes and the Infocalypse: What You Urgently Need To Know

Book: Deep Fakes and the Infocalypse: What You Urgently Need To Know

6 October 2020 6:08 PM

  Nina Schick | Author 


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

Social media and grief: everyone grieves differently

6 October 2020 5:38 PM

Carly  Abramowitz | founder and clinical psychologist  at Carly’s Couch

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Daily Maverick: Love me tender: ANC Inc pushes back against clampdown on cadre corruption

6 October 2020 5:31 PM

Ferial Haffajee | Associate Editor  at Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Official national FET Marine Sciences curriculum online through the Two Oceans Aquarium

6 October 2020 5:07 PM

Russel Stevens | Head Of Education at Two Oceans Aquarium

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mooikloof Mega City: Infrastructure a key part of economic recovery plan

6 October 2020 4:44 PM

Lumkile Mondi | Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New law to bar foreigners doing business in Gauteng townships

6 October 2020 4:23 PM

Prof Omphemetse Sibanda |  Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law at the University of Limpopo

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

THE NATIONAL POETRY PRIZE: NEW CONTRAST & DRIFT ESTATE WINES

6 October 2020 4:06 PM

Bruce Jack | Winemaker and poet |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The latest in Hannover Park

6 October 2020 3:56 PM

Ebrahim Abrahams | Chairperson at Hanover Park Community Policing Forum

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Does the NPA have all their ducks in a row?

6 October 2020 3:35 PM

Karyn Maughan | Political reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

We need to bring renewables onboard fast - if we want our economy to survive

5 October 2020 6:05 PM

Prof Mark Swilling | Co-Director at the Centre for Complex Systems in Transition & Co Author of the ‘Betrayal of the Promise’ at Stellenbosch University

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

CEO responds following racist incident at Marine Hotel in Hermanus

Business

You better sit down for this... the world is running out of Marmite

Business Lifestyle

Get premium dagga delivered to your door - legally (probably)

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

UIF dealing with 157 fraud cases relating to COVID-19 relief funds

6 October 2020 5:52 PM

CRL Commission hears chilling claims about cultism, abuse at KwaSizabantu

6 October 2020 5:22 PM

Cabinet has approved 4IR blueprint, says Ndabeni-Abrahams

6 October 2020 4:43 PM

