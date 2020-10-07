DRAFT VICTIM SUPPORT SERVICES BILL WILL ONLY FURTHER OVERBURDEN ALREADY-STRETCHED SHELTER SERVICES

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:45
Mkhwebane loses court bid to halt impeachment proceedings
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:55
#AnHourWith Katlego Maboe
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Katlego Maboe - Media Personality & Musician at Expresso
Today at 17:05
Zondo grants subpoena for Zuma to appear at inquiry
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist
Today at 17:20
Dobson names 47 man squad for upcoming Super-Rugby Championship
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 17:46
December Streets - New single 'Last Forever'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tristan Coetzee - December Streets- Lead Vocals, Rhythm Guitar
Today at 18:09
Hunger on the map as The World Food Program, a United Nations agency, is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gillian Le Cordeur - CEO at Institute of Risk Management South Africa (IRMSA)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Luxury confection business Ma Mère
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lexi Bird - Founder at Ma Mere
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor). 9 October 2020 2:32 PM
Not happy with the draft dagga bill? Govt's extended deadline for public comment Grab the opportunity to help eliminate the shortcomings of the proposed new law urges Rob Hutchinson (Dear South Africa). 9 October 2020 1:31 PM
View all Local
Bandile Masuku fired as Gauteng Health MEC following SIU findings Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku has been fired following a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into Covid-19 tender irregula... 9 October 2020 2:26 PM
'Busisiwe Mkhwebane is very, very unhappy with NPA Head Shamila Batohi' Mkhwebane says the NPA isn’t sharing info and complained about its "tone" of language and the lack of a "spirit of collegiality". 9 October 2020 9:07 AM
'Magashule was reliably informed of arrest warrant, there's no ANC conspiracy' ANC veteran Carl Niehaus says there is nothing conspiratorial about Ace Magashule’s arrest story, while a media expert has warned... 8 October 2020 11:24 AM
View all Politics
30 money mistakes women make (by Kim Potgieter, a Certified Financial Planner) "The money mistakes we make are real, but they are not unique – we all make them," says Potgieter. 9 October 2020 2:37 PM
Woolies to step up customer communication as 120 more stores go plastic-free Retailer Woolworths has vowed to improve its communication strategy in the phased roll-out of 'plastic-bag-free' stores across the... 9 October 2020 1:18 PM
Mrs Balls chutney: The charming true story has never fully been told, until now "Mrs Balls was selling chutney to subsist. She approached my grandfather and he took a chance," says Shelley Garb. 9 October 2020 12:36 PM
View all Business
30 money mistakes women make (by Kim Potgieter, a Certified Financial Planner) "The money mistakes we make are real, but they are not unique – we all make them," says Potgieter. 9 October 2020 2:37 PM
Not happy with the draft dagga bill? Govt's extended deadline for public comment Grab the opportunity to help eliminate the shortcomings of the proposed new law urges Rob Hutchinson (Dear South Africa). 9 October 2020 1:31 PM
Woolies to step up customer communication as 120 more stores go plastic-free Retailer Woolworths has vowed to improve its communication strategy in the phased roll-out of 'plastic-bag-free' stores across the... 9 October 2020 1:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor). 9 October 2020 2:32 PM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
View all Sport
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
International airlines consider cancelling SA flights over flight crew confusion Some international airlines are apparently considering cancelling their SA routes due to SA's flawed travel regulations that treat... 7 October 2020 11:34 AM
Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize "Can you name a person who has done more for peace than President Trump?" said the Norwegian MP who nominated him. 5 October 2020 11:17 AM
View all World
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign govern... 5 October 2020 2:48 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
View all Africa
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital. 8 October 2020 12:21 PM
2nd-hand cars on auction are really, really cheap right now Is it worth the risk? Lester Kiewit interviews motoring journalist Adam Ford. 8 October 2020 9:05 AM
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice. 6 October 2020 8:57 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
DRAFT VICTIM SUPPORT SERVICES BILL WILL ONLY FURTHER OVERBURDEN ALREADY-STRETCHED SHELTER SERVICES

DRAFT VICTIM SUPPORT SERVICES BILL WILL ONLY FURTHER OVERBURDEN ALREADY-STRETCHED SHELTER SERVICES

7 October 2020 4:34 PM

Bernadine Bachar | Chair at Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

Eco-friendly magnetic shark barrier developed in South Africa

9 October 2020 4:31 PM

Guest: Dr. Sara Andreotti | Lead Researcher at Stellenbosch University

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Theatre, #COVID19 protocols & the brand new season at Theatre Arts Cape Town

9 October 2020 4:17 PM

Guest: Caroline Calburn | Festival Director - Family Season at Theatre Arts Admin Collective

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tiffany McDaniel about her book "Betty"

9 October 2020 3:58 PM

A stunning, lyrical novel set in the rolling foothills of the Appalachians in which a young girl discovers stark truths that will haunt her for the rest of her life.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Editorial: Imagine John Lennon at 80

9 October 2020 3:39 PM

Editorial piece written by the editor of Maverick Citizen, Mark Heywood. John caught up with Mark

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Daily Maverick Op-Ed: Water, water everywhere, not any coastguard in sight

8 October 2020 5:41 PM

John Mason | retired Irish military officer in the British Army. Currently the managing director of GRAIL Securit

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19: After a severe epidemic, South Africa appears to be approaching some herd immunity

8 October 2020 5:36 PM

Jonny Myers | Occupational and Environmental Health Unit, School of Public Health and Family Medicine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Land invasion at Bonga Cycing Academy

8 October 2020 5:08 PM

Bonga Ngqobane |  Cycling Coach Youth & Community Developer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAPS Rural Safety Strategy

8 October 2020 4:34 PM

Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

School Transport dispute leaves Red Hill students stranded

8 October 2020 4:26 PM

Bronagh Hammond | Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why are lions being killed in the Karoo National Park?

8 October 2020 4:03 PM

Guest: Linda Park

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Mrs Balls chutney: The charming true story has never fully been told, until now

Business Lifestyle

30 money mistakes women make (by Kim Potgieter, a Certified Financial Planner)

Business Lifestyle

Woolies to step up customer communication as 120 more stores go plastic-free

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Police hunt for suspects after Milnerton mass shooting

9 October 2020 4:22 PM

Nehawu tells Parliament NSFAS administrator Randal Carolissen must resign

9 October 2020 4:19 PM

DA hopes to start proceedings to remove Mkhwebane next week

9 October 2020 3:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA