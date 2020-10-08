Daily Maverick Op-Ed: Water, water everywhere, not any coastguard in sight

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Public swimming pools to reopen across Cape Town under strict rules Municipal swimming pools will gradually reopen across Cape Town from Friday 16 October, with a visitor limit of 50% of each pool’s... 10 October 2020 12:46 PM
Sea Point rates boycott to continue - 'Atlantic Seaboard has become a warzone' A group of Sea Point residents has been withholding 50% of their property rates payments, accusing the City of Cape Town of neglec... 10 October 2020 10:28 AM
Zondo to issue summons for Zuma to appear, but it's 'unlikely' he'll comply Jacob Zuma's legal team still plans to launch application for Zondo to recuse himself, says legal journalist Karyn Maughan 9 October 2020 6:09 PM
View all Local
Axed Gauteng health MEC to challenge SIU report that led to his sacking Former Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku plans to legally challenge the findings of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) which led... 10 October 2020 12:09 PM
Parly to move ahead with impeachment process after Mkhwebane's latest court blow Parliament has welcomed the High Court ruling which dismissed Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s bid to block a parliamentary inquiry i... 9 October 2020 6:24 PM
Bandile Masuku fired as Gauteng Health MEC following SIU findings Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku has been fired following a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into Covid-19 tender irregula... 9 October 2020 2:26 PM
View all Politics
30 money mistakes women make (by Kim Potgieter, a Certified Financial Planner) "The money mistakes we make are real, but they are not unique – we all make them," says Potgieter. 9 October 2020 2:37 PM
Not happy with the draft dagga bill? Govt's extended deadline for public comment Grab the opportunity to help eliminate the shortcomings of the proposed new law urges Rob Hutchinson (Dear South Africa). 9 October 2020 1:31 PM
Woolies to step up customer communication as 120 more stores go plastic-free Retailer Woolworths has vowed to improve its communication strategy in the phased roll-out of 'plastic-bag-free' stores across the... 9 October 2020 1:18 PM
View all Business
Mrs Balls chutney: The charming true story has never fully been told, until now "Mrs Balls was selling chutney to subsist. She approached my grandfather and he took a chance," says Shelley Garb. 9 October 2020 12:36 PM
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand 'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie. 8 October 2020 6:25 PM
Fraudsters selling fake Covid-19 test results to get into SA, says Sisa Ntshona SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona says there have been a range of "teething problems" linked to South Africa's international travel reg... 8 October 2020 12:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor). 9 October 2020 2:32 PM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 October 2020 5:30 PM
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Eco-friendly shark barrier developed in SA mimics kelp forest Sharks don't need to die in nets and drumlines, says the co-inventor of the Sharksafe Barrier, Dr Sara Andreotti. 9 October 2020 5:22 PM
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
International airlines consider cancelling SA flights over flight crew confusion Some international airlines are apparently considering cancelling their SA routes due to SA's flawed travel regulations that treat... 7 October 2020 11:34 AM
View all World
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign govern... 5 October 2020 2:48 PM
View all Africa
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital. 8 October 2020 12:21 PM
2nd-hand cars on auction are really, really cheap right now Is it worth the risk? Lester Kiewit interviews motoring journalist Adam Ford. 8 October 2020 9:05 AM
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice. 6 October 2020 8:57 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
Daily Maverick Op-Ed: Water, water everywhere, not any coastguard in sight

Daily Maverick Op-Ed: Water, water everywhere, not any coastguard in sight

8 October 2020 5:41 PM

John Mason | retired Irish military officer in the British Army. Currently the managing director of GRAIL Securit


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

December Streets present a new single 'Last Forever'

9 October 2020 6:27 PM

John speaks to Tristan Coetzee who is the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist for December Streets.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dobson names 47 man squad for upcoming Super-Rugby Championship

9 October 2020 5:50 PM

Guest: John Dobson | Western Province Coach 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zondo grants subpoena for Zuma to appear at inquiry

9 October 2020 5:38 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan | Legal Journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#AnHourWith Katlego Maboe

9 October 2020 5:27 PM

Guest: Katlego Maboe | Media Personality & Musician at Expresso

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mkhwebane loses court bid to halt impeachment proceedings

9 October 2020 5:20 PM

EWN Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze tells us more about this.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

John Maytham's Book Review

9 October 2020 5:14 PM

Books covered

1) [THRILLER] Hitler's Peace by Philip Kerr

2) [NOVEL] The Last Migration by Charlotte McConaghy

3) [NON-FICTION] Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds and Shape Our Futures

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eco-friendly magnetic shark barrier developed in South Africa

9 October 2020 4:31 PM

Guest: Dr. Sara Andreotti | Lead Researcher at Stellenbosch University

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Theatre, #COVID19 protocols & the brand new season at Theatre Arts Cape Town

9 October 2020 4:17 PM

Guest: Caroline Calburn | Festival Director - Family Season at Theatre Arts Admin Collective

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tiffany McDaniel about her book "Betty"

9 October 2020 3:58 PM

A stunning, lyrical novel set in the rolling foothills of the Appalachians in which a young girl discovers stark truths that will haunt her for the rest of her life.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Editorial: Imagine John Lennon at 80

9 October 2020 3:39 PM

Editorial piece written by the editor of Maverick Citizen, Mark Heywood. John caught up with Mark

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Sea Point rates boycott to continue - 'Atlantic Seaboard has become a warzone'

Local

Axed Gauteng health MEC to challenge SIU report that led to his sacking

Politics

Woolies to step up customer communication as 120 more stores go plastic-free

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Man sentenced to 20 years for raping mentally ill teenager in EC

10 October 2020 12:20 PM

Geoff Makhubo blames Mashaba for failing to adequately train JMPD officers

10 October 2020 11:14 AM

Bheki Cele to visit Brendin Horner's family in Senekal after farm killing

10 October 2020 9:57 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA