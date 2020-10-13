Anti-refugee prejudice in the Western Cape

Steven Gordan | Senior Research Specialist in the Developmental, Capable and Ethical State research division at Human Sciences Research Council
Peter Fabricius | ISS Consultant - Daily MaverickLISTEN TO PODCAST
Jan Vermeulen | Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.zaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jocelin Kagan | AuthorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Mike speaks to opera singer Kimmy Skota.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kevin Curren | Tennis Player and Tournament Director at BCXLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wyhan Jooste | Department of Industrial Engineering Faculty of Engineering Stellenbosch UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: James Wiltshire | IATA's Assistant Director of External AffairsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Anton Harber | Caxton Professor of Journalism at Wits UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Abdurahman Kenny | Mental Health Portfolio Manager at Pharma DynamicsLISTEN TO PODCAST