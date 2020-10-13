Africa’s Wild Dogs - A Survival Story

Today at 16:55 Naked Insurance making a Naked Difference for NPO's Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Alex Thomson - Founder of Naked Insurance

Today at 17:05 WHO backtracks on lockdown advice Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor of Vaccinology at University of the Witwatersrand

Today at 17:20 Trump launches campaign for reelection - tests negative for Covid-19 Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jacob Parakilas - LSE IDEAS

Today at 17:46 Anniversaries spark renewed readings of South Africa’s celebrated Sol Plaatje Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Chris Thurman - Associate Professor in the English Department - School of Literature, Language and Media at Wits

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:39 Covid 19 forces people to dumb hard cash for digital transactions? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Derek Cikes - Commercial Director at PayFlex

Today at 18:50 Lack of implementing economic growth plans is creating massive implications for SA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Professor Francis Petersen - Rector and Vice-Chancellor at University of the Free State

Today at 19:08 Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk

