Africa’s Wild Dogs - A Survival Story

Today at 16:55
Naked Insurance making a Naked Difference for NPO's
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alex Thomson - Founder of Naked Insurance
Today at 17:05
WHO backtracks on lockdown advice
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor of Vaccinology at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:20
Trump launches campaign for reelection - tests negative for Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacob Parakilas - LSE IDEAS
Today at 17:46
Anniversaries spark renewed readings of South Africa’s celebrated Sol Plaatje
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Thurman - Associate Professor in the English Department - School of Literature, Language and Media at Wits
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Covid 19 forces people to dumb hard cash for digital transactions?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Derek Cikes - Commercial Director at PayFlex
Today at 18:50
Lack of implementing economic growth plans is creating massive implications for SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Professor Francis Petersen - Rector and Vice-Chancellor at University of the Free State
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School: How new investors can understand risk.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kristia Van Heerden - CEO and , host of the Fat Wallet podcast at Just One Lap
'Culture of impunity' fuels corruption within SAPS Lester Kiewit asks criminologist Simon Howell why corruption is rife among senior police officers within the SA police service. 13 October 2020 3:28 PM
'Julius Malema incites violence, and it’s OK? The ANC seems afraid of him' "If the government can’t hold all of us together, you must expect war one day," says political analyst Solly Moeng. 13 October 2020 1:44 PM
Makhura took credit for victories, but not responsibility for failures - Denosa The nursing union is calling for Gauteng Premier David Makhura to step down pending SIU probe into PPE tender corruption. 13 October 2020 1:21 PM
HWS monitors paintball 'peacefully foraging' baboons in Hangklip Nature Reserve Betty's Bay resident describes Human Wildlife Solutions staff behaviour. HWS secured a 3-year contract in Overstrand Municipality. 13 October 2020 12:40 PM
No other Parliament in the world would allow MPs to incite war - DA's Mazzone DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone says that Parliament's ethics committee still hasn't dealt with the EFF. 13 October 2020 12:38 PM
'Electoral reform, voter education needed to rid SA of poor political leaders' Political analyst Professor Lesiba Teffo says incompetent leaders will continue to run South Africa until there are key changes ma... 13 October 2020 11:22 AM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
John Maytham stars in brand new solo play inspired by 'entrapment' of lockdown CapeTalk host John Maytham takes centre stage in the first live theatre production at The Baxter since March. 13 October 2020 4:20 PM
Reluctant to fly? Chances of catching Covid-19 on a plane very low, says IATA A new report by IATA suggests that there have been extremely few incidents of Covid-19 inflight infections among travellers across... 12 October 2020 6:31 PM
More South Africans battling with mental health due to pandemic, survey finds A survey has found that there has been a significant increase in psychological and emotional stress among South Africans since the... 12 October 2020 5:46 PM
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor). 9 October 2020 2:32 PM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute says while 500 people are allowed, social distancing would be a challenge. 13 October 2020 1:01 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 October 2020 5:30 PM
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
Reluctant to fly? Chances of catching Covid-19 on a plane very low, says IATA A new report by IATA suggests that there have been extremely few incidents of Covid-19 inflight infections among travellers across... 12 October 2020 6:31 PM
UK prepares for new lockdown system as Covid-19 cases rise again across Europe U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a three-tier lockdown system as the British government responds to the r... 12 October 2020 11:40 AM
'Science-defying' Trump endangers others once again with balcony rally - pundit President Donald Trump rallied hundreds of supporters from his balcony at the White House, just nine days after testing positive f... 11 October 2020 1:41 PM
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
'Julius Malema incites violence, and it’s OK? The ANC seems afraid of him' "If the government can’t hold all of us together, you must expect war one day," says political analyst Solly Moeng. 13 October 2020 1:44 PM
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
Africa’s Wild Dogs - A Survival Story

Africa’s Wild Dogs - A Survival Story

13 October 2020 3:56 PM

Guest: Jocelin Kagan | Author


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

Daily Maverick: The allegations against SA diplomats in Sudan

13 October 2020 4:24 PM

Peter Fabricius |  ISS Consultant - Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fin24: Govt proposes major changes to SA's broadcast landscape for Netflix, MultiChoice and SABC

13 October 2020 4:09 PM

Jan Vermeulen | Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Anti-refugee prejudice in the Western Cape

13 October 2020 3:24 PM

Steven Gordan | Senior Research Specialist in the Developmental, Capable and Ethical State research division  at Human Sciences Research Council

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mzansi Opera Celebration welcomes live audiences back - in addition to live streaming

12 October 2020 6:05 PM

Mike speaks to opera singer Kimmy Skota.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nadal wins 13th Roland Garros, equals Federer's Slam record

12 October 2020 5:39 PM

Guest: Kevin Curren | Tennis Player and Tournament Director at BCX

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Water retention and recycling initiatives can alleviate water scarcity

12 October 2020 5:23 PM

Guest: Wyhan Jooste | Department of Industrial Engineering Faculty of Engineering Stellenbosch University

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Risk of contracting Covid-19 on board a plane is very low, says IATA

12 October 2020 4:37 PM

Guest: James Wiltshire | IATA's Assistant Director of External Affairs

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Anton Harber about his book ‘So, For The Record’

12 October 2020 4:27 PM

Guest:  Prof Anton Harber | Caxton Professor of Journalism at Wits University

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans' stress levels have shot up by 56% since start of pandemic

12 October 2020 4:13 PM

Guest: Abdurahman Kenny | Mental Health Portfolio Manager at Pharma Dynamics

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New Covid-19 infections in Cape Town rise for first time since level-1 lockdown

Local

'Julius Malema incites violence, and it’s OK? The ANC seems afraid of him'

Local Opinion Politics

John Maytham stars in brand new solo play inspired by 'entrapment' of lockdown

Lifestyle

ActionSA's Mashaba calls for end to union power, collective bargaining

13 October 2020 4:21 PM

IMF warns of lasting economic damage, long climb out of recession

13 October 2020 3:59 PM

Community near Wellington in shock after missing boy (3) found dead in car

13 October 2020 3:57 PM

