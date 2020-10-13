Anniversaries spark renewed readings of South Africa’s celebrated Sol Plaatje

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
4.77 million untraced pension beneficiaries in SA
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sanele Magazi - Manager: Retirement Funds at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Today at 05:10
COCT earmarks R16 million for private security
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Malusi Booi - Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements at City of Cape Town
Today at 05:46
Protocols for metrics testing positive for Covid-19
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga - Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
New South Wales continues to roll out more cameras to spot use of mobile phones by drivers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Peter Khoury - Head of Media at National Roads and Motorists Association (Australia)
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: kit out your ride and start wandering
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kurt Brunner - from 4X4 Megaworld
Today at 06:55
Repeat offenders create false crime picture
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Betzi Pierce - Nicro Operations Director
Today at 07:07
New-look land expropriation bill explained
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Elmien du Plessis
Today at 07:20
Private school learners warned to stop partying
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Karen van Kets
Today at 07:38
The tragic case of little Diego Booysen
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Shamiela Fisher
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : What became of social cohesion?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Bosman - Chief Secretary at Afrikanerbond
Stanley Henkeman - Executive Director at Institute For Justice And Reconciliation (Ijr)
Prof Thuli Madonsela
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Provincial Tourism and Economic update with MEC David Maynier
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 10:33
Corner Office
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dean Kowarski - CEO at Real Foods Group
Today at 11:05
How to deal with Privacy concerns people have when it comes to artificial intelligence
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Andrew Bourne
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 13:10
SPCA inspectors step up to stop dogfighting
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Belinda Abraham - Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja : New renewable power will need new reliable batteries
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter Absa Home Loans' former MD disrupts the market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Akinnusi - Co-founder & CEO at MortgageMarket
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
YES creates 40,000 'work experiences' for jobless youth - R2b in salaries Govt launched the business-partnered Youth Employment Service in 2018. The Money Show interviews CEO Tashmia Ismail-Saville. 13 October 2020 7:49 PM
SA diplomat and husband fingered in double murder and assassination plot Zabantu Ngcobo and her partner are being investigated by officials in Sudan over the murders of two women in Khartoum last year. 13 October 2020 5:23 PM
View all Local
'Govt must partner with private sector to save us from path to ruin' 'The time to implement tough choices is running out'. Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand chairperson Roger Jardine. 13 October 2020 6:54 PM
'Julius Malema incites violence, and it’s OK? The ANC seems afraid of him' "If the government can’t hold all of us together, you must expect war one day," says political analyst Solly Moeng. 13 October 2020 1:44 PM
HWS monitors paintball 'peacefully foraging' baboons in Hangklip Nature Reserve Betty's Bay resident describes Human Wildlife Solutions staff behaviour. HWS secured a 3-year contract in Overstrand Municipality. 13 October 2020 12:40 PM
View all Politics
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
John Maytham stars in brand new solo play inspired by 'entrapment' of lockdown CapeTalk host John Maytham takes centre stage in the first live theatre production at The Baxter since March. 13 October 2020 4:20 PM
Reluctant to fly? Chances of catching Covid-19 on a plane very low, says IATA A new report by IATA suggests that there have been extremely few incidents of Covid-19 inflight infections among travellers across... 12 October 2020 6:31 PM
More South Africans battling with mental health due to pandemic, survey finds A survey has found that there has been a significant increase in psychological and emotional stress among South Africans since the... 12 October 2020 5:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor). 9 October 2020 2:32 PM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
View all Sport
Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute says while 500 people are allowed, social distancing would be a challenge. 13 October 2020 1:01 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 October 2020 5:30 PM
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
View all Entertainment
UK prepares for new lockdown system as Covid-19 cases rise again across Europe U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a three-tier lockdown system as the British government responds to the r... 12 October 2020 11:40 AM
'Science-defying' Trump endangers others once again with balcony rally - pundit President Donald Trump rallied hundreds of supporters from his balcony at the White House, just nine days after testing positive f... 11 October 2020 1:41 PM
[WATCH] Eco-friendly shark barrier developed in SA mimics kelp forest Sharks don't need to die in nets and drumlines, says the co-inventor of the Sharksafe Barrier, Dr Sara Andreotti. 9 October 2020 5:22 PM
View all World
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
View all Africa
‘Expropriation without compensation won’t be applied widely, or like in Zim’ The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the President's Land Reform Advisory Panel. 12 October 2020 6:59 PM
Economic recovery plan – who needs action when you’ve got words? Can government implement? Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Saville (Cannon Asset Managers) and Cas Coovadia (Business Unity SA). 12 October 2020 6:36 PM
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital. 8 October 2020 12:21 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
Anniversaries spark renewed readings of South Africa’s celebrated Sol Plaatje

Anniversaries spark renewed readings of South Africa’s celebrated Sol Plaatje

13 October 2020 6:08 PM

Chris Thurman | Associate Professor in the English Department - School of Literature, Language and Media at Wits


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

Trump launches campaign for reelection - tests negative for Covid-19

13 October 2020 5:41 PM

Jacob Parakilas | Associate at IDEAS LSE 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WHO backtracks on lockdown advice

13 October 2020 5:35 PM

Prof Shabir Madhi | Professor of Vaccinology  at University of the Witwatersrand

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Naked Insurance making a Naked Difference for NPO's

13 October 2020 5:12 PM

Alex Thomson | Founder of Naked Insurance

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CSA appear in Parly

13 October 2020 4:34 PM

Sibusiso Mjikeliso | Sports journalist  at Sport24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Daily Maverick: The allegations against SA diplomats in Sudan

13 October 2020 4:24 PM

Peter Fabricius |  ISS Consultant - Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fin24: Govt proposes major changes to SA's broadcast landscape for Netflix, MultiChoice and SABC

13 October 2020 4:09 PM

Jan Vermeulen | Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa’s Wild Dogs - A Survival Story

13 October 2020 3:56 PM

Guest: Jocelin Kagan | Author

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Anti-refugee prejudice in the Western Cape

13 October 2020 3:24 PM

Steven Gordan | Senior Research Specialist in the Developmental, Capable and Ethical State research division  at Human Sciences Research Council

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mzansi Opera Celebration welcomes live audiences back - in addition to live streaming

12 October 2020 6:05 PM

Mike speaks to opera singer Kimmy Skota.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

New Covid-19 infections in Cape Town rise for first time since level-1 lockdown

Local

'Julius Malema incites violence, and it’s OK? The ANC seems afraid of him'

Local Opinion Politics

John Maytham stars in brand new solo play inspired by 'entrapment' of lockdown

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Tin Roof event led to at least 63 COVID-19 cases, including 37 matrics - WC govt

13 October 2020 9:11 PM

Biden heads to US election battleground Florida to court senior vote

13 October 2020 8:42 PM

UK govt urged to lockdown after 'losing control' of virus outbreak

13 October 2020 8:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA