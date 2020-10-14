South Africa’s Expropriation Bill Gazetted - what do you need to know?

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Tim Akinnusi - Co-founder & CEO at MortgageMarket

ZOOM: Shapeshifter Absa Home Loans' former MD disrupts the market

Today at 20:10

Financial Matters: why so few people achieve financial freedom or success.

The Aubrey Masango Show

Guests

Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital

