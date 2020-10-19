Informal taxi industry is breeding ground for violence

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Is there life at the V&A Waterfront yet?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
David Green - CEO at V&A Waterfront
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: using AI to maximise crop yields
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mark Germishuys - CEO at NGA
Today at 06:56
City of Cape Town attending to pothole repair backlog
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Felicity Purchase - Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: W/Cape government wants travel red list scrapped
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
Today at 07:20
Sassa on Covid-19 grant extension.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paseka Letsatsi - Spokesperson at Sassa
Today at 07:38
Another unwelcome present from AARTO
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist - UK Correspondent at The UK Report
Today at 08:07
VBS: A Dream Defrauded
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dewald van Rensburg
Today at 08:21
Metrorail responds to accusations of stations being freely pillaged
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Raymond Maseko - Acting Regional Manager Western Cape at PRASA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
POPI Act- what are your rights?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
John Giles
Today at 11:05
Reigning Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Asanda Gcoyi, CEO of the Vapour Products Association of SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Countries banned from leisure travel in South Africa cut from 60 to 22 The USA and the UK are still among the countries that have been red-listed under the revised list of high-risk Covid-19 countries. 19 October 2020 6:47 PM
Angelo Agrizzi taken to private hospital after condition apparently worsens Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi is currently battling with respiratory complications and has been moved to a private hospital. 19 October 2020 6:31 PM
Unfair that Gr 12s will be set back a year for missing exams, says matric pupil A matric learner, who's also a member of the student group Cosas, says the WCED is being unreasonable with its rules regarding fin... 19 October 2020 2:31 PM
View all Local
VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested' Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg about his new book, "VBS: A Dream Defrauded". 19 October 2020 8:01 PM
Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it? Advocate Thuli Madonsela has set a cat among the pigeons with her idea. Richard Calland (UCT Public Law) is not impressed. 19 October 2020 7:03 PM
Fire Chief says 'call-out' tactic was used to ambush fire crew in Kraaifontein Cape Town Fire Chief Ian Schnetler advocates against arming emergency crews as it will cause them to be targeted even more. 19 October 2020 1:09 PM
View all Politics
Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures. 19 October 2020 7:40 PM
'South Africa remains an attractive investment destination' A one-way bet against SA Inc seems alluring, even rational. It's not. Bruce Whitfield interviews RECM Chairperson Piet Viljoen. 19 October 2020 6:31 PM
Cape Town cableway October special: Tickets R100 for locals Managing Director at TMACC Wahida Parker says the windows of the cars have been removed to allow better air circulation. 19 October 2020 8:11 AM
View all Business
Should you buy or rent after retirement? Here's what this expert advises RealNet's MD Gerhard Kotzé says it is essential to do your homework and suggests it may be advisable to first rent for a year. 19 October 2020 8:46 AM
'The point of breast cancer screening is to catch it before there's a lump' Don't wait until you have symptoms to go for a breast cancer exam, says Dr. Dominique Stott. 18 October 2020 10:38 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 16 October 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 16 October 2020 4:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor). 9 October 2020 2:32 PM
View all Sport
Cape Town cableway October special: Tickets R100 for locals Managing Director at TMACC Wahida Parker says the windows of the cars have been removed to allow better air circulation. 19 October 2020 8:11 AM
New doccie slams Trump's handling of Covid-19 pandemic Totally Under Control is the latest film by renowned documentarian Alex Gibney and focuses on the US response to coronavirus. 14 October 2020 4:34 PM
Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute says while 500 people are allowed, social distancing would be a challenge. 13 October 2020 1:01 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Trump 'joins' Jerusalema dance challenge. It's kiff! says Mzansi In a new video David Scott (The Kiffness) has Donald Trump doing the Jerusalema, thanks to some creative editing. 17 October 2020 12:43 PM
Newly identified African fish species named after Sir David Attenborough SU's Dirk Bellstedt talks about this special species and why it exemplifies one of Attenborough's most enduring messages. 16 October 2020 5:48 PM
Zondo Commission asked to investigate 'ANC kickback scheme' for diplomats The allegations are contained in a letter to the commission from senior Dirco officials, says News24's Azarrah Karrim. 16 October 2020 1:02 PM
View all World
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
View all Africa
Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures. 19 October 2020 7:40 PM
Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it? Advocate Thuli Madonsela has set a cat among the pigeons with her idea. Richard Calland (UCT Public Law) is not impressed. 19 October 2020 7:03 PM
'South Africa remains an attractive investment destination' A one-way bet against SA Inc seems alluring, even rational. It's not. Bruce Whitfield interviews RECM Chairperson Piet Viljoen. 19 October 2020 6:31 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
Informal taxi industry is breeding ground for violence

Informal taxi industry is breeding ground for violence

19 October 2020 3:41 PM

Bonginkosi Madikizela | Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

National Press Freedom Day is today

19 October 2020 5:31 PM

William Bird | Director at Media Monitoring Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cars with Juliet McGuire: Toyota Hilux (2020)

19 October 2020 5:08 PM

Juliet McGuire | Motoring journalist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANCYL CRISIS COMMITTEE TAKES ANC TO COURT SEEKING ORDER DECLARING NYTT ILLEGAL

19 October 2020 4:33 PM

Edwin Ntshidi | EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Brexit: EU starts legal action against UK over deal breach plan

19 October 2020 4:23 PM

Guest: Gavin Grey | EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa needs more than R7 billion per month to end food insecurity

19 October 2020 4:04 PM

Mary-Jane Morifi - Group Executive Corporate Affairs & Sustainability - Tiger Brands Ltd

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Water conservation to be discussed at ‘world’s first drive-in convention’

19 October 2020 3:56 PM

Rene Frank | Organiser of the event

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CAPE TOWN RAPPER’S MUSICAL JOURNEY TAKES HIM FROM HARDSHIP TO HOLLYWOOD

16 October 2020 7:17 PM

Matthew Sylvester | Musician

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ntsiki Biyela nominated for International Wine Enthusiast’s 21st Annual Wine Star Wine Maker of the Year Awardm

16 October 2020 5:37 PM

Ntsiki Biyela  | Founder of Aslina Wines

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dispatches from Senekal: Violent scenes as rocks thrown at bikers trying to leave town

16 October 2020 5:33 PM

Pieter du Toit | Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'

Business Politics

Cape Town cableway October special: Tickets R100 for locals

Local Business Entertainment Lifestyle

Countries banned from leisure travel in South Africa cut from 60 to 22

Local

EWN Highlights

61 more COVID-19 related deaths bring SA’s death toll to 18,492

20 October 2020 5:47 AM

Arizona conservatives reassess Trump as swing state votes

20 October 2020 5:37 AM

Madrid hospital struggles with surge in virus cases

20 October 2020 5:33 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA