Nokia and NASA to install 4G on moon

Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
How is the Neighbourgoods Market doing?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Benjamin Cox
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday : Baviaanskloof locals come together
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Magriet Kruger - Longtime 'Klowenaar'
Today at 06:55
Sassa on Covid-19 grant extension.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paseka Letsatsi - Spokesperson at Sassa
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Xanthea Limberg on water-wise tariff
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Today at 07:20
Innovation needed as Rhino population approaches tipping point
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Jane Wiltshire
Today at 07:38
What success has the Metal Theft Unit had?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: The future of events
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
James Bosenberg - General Manager at Quicket
Julia Savage - Director of Savage and Strong (events production company)
Shai Evian - Entrepreneur and CEO of Howler
Today at 08:45
Strict precautions during Matric exams too harsh?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dominic Riley - Matric learner
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
Khayelitsha Shack Theatre robbed
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:33
Corner Office
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Old Age Home & frail care visit during covid
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mandisi Sindo
Today at 11:32
African Bioacoustics Conference brings together researchers studying animal sound and hearing
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Latest Local
DA metro chair hopeful posts victory speech ahead of elections Incumbent Grant Twigg is being challenged for the position of DA metro chair by current Cape Town mayor Dan Plato. 20 October 2020 6:07 PM
Golden Arrow police unit to make a comeback amid ongoing robberies Golden Arrow Bus Service says plans are underway to revive its dedicated bus enforcement unit to catch a suspected syndicate that'... 20 October 2020 5:30 PM
'Our kids have been through enough in 2020' - Education MEC in plea to Eskom Debbie Schafer has told the parastatal she does not want a repeat of last year when blackout plagued the matric exams. 20 October 2020 5:28 PM
If Agrizzi is really this sick, NPA could lose potential State witness - Wiener Angelo Agrizzi's lawyer claims doctors spent the night trying to stabilise his client. Author and journo Mandy Wiener says the NPA... 20 October 2020 2:16 PM
BTT minutes: Baboon management protocols must change 'to speed up euthanasia' The minutes of a 2017 Baboon Technical Team meeting reveal iCWild's Justin O’Riain argued all male baboons will be 'raiders.' 20 October 2020 11:15 AM
Extra R100 levy on all traffic fines is a 'stealth tax' says AA Did you know that in terms of the AARTO Act draft regulations you will pay an additional R100 on every traffic fine you receive? 20 October 2020 11:03 AM
Pick n Pay buys 'Bottles' delivery app after taking R2.8b knock in sales CEO Richard Brasher discusses the knock Pick n Pay took during lockdown and why it's expanding its online offering. 20 October 2020 7:08 PM
Cape Town in 2024: Electricity – lots of it – with tariff hikes in line with CPI "The blended price [Eskom and city-generated power] won't be a hell of a lot cheaper. But new plants will,” says Kadri Nassiep. 20 October 2020 1:22 PM
Clock is ticking for property managers to comply with new data collection rules Body corporates and property management firms have until 30 June 2021 to ensure that their record-keeping systems are in line with... 20 October 2020 12:52 PM
Should you buy or rent after retirement? Here's what this expert advises RealNet's MD Gerhard Kotzé says it is essential to do your homework and suggests it may be advisable to first rent for a year. 19 October 2020 8:46 AM
Cape Town cableway October special: Tickets R100 for locals Managing Director at TMACC Wahida Parker says the windows of the cars have been removed to allow better air circulation. 19 October 2020 8:11 AM
'The point of breast cancer screening is to catch it before there's a lump' Don't wait until you have symptoms to go for a breast cancer exam, says Dr. Dominique Stott. 18 October 2020 10:38 AM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Drive-in movies return to Cape Town on Friday with 'Back to the Future' Ticket prices start at R240 per car, allowing two passengers (R60 for each additional passenger). It’s free for kids under 12. 20 October 2020 3:17 PM
"I represent hope, I am a survivor" Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier on surviving abuse Current Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier chats to Jeremy van Vyk about using her platform for good and staying humble. 20 October 2020 12:23 PM
[WATCH] Trump 'joins' Jerusalema dance challenge. It's kiff! says Mzansi In a new video David Scott (The Kiffness) has Donald Trump doing the Jerusalema, thanks to some creative editing. 17 October 2020 12:43 PM
Newly identified African fish species named after Sir David Attenborough SU's Dirk Bellstedt talks about this special species and why it exemplifies one of Attenborough's most enduring messages. 16 October 2020 5:48 PM
Zondo Commission asked to investigate 'ANC kickback scheme' for diplomats The allegations are contained in a letter to the commission from senior Dirco officials, says News24's Azarrah Karrim. 16 October 2020 1:02 PM
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
How feasible is getting giants like Netflix to 'collect' tv licenses for SABC? Arthur Goldstuck on the SABC's licensing proposals - an attempt to get its hands into the new broadcasting 'cookie jar'. 20 October 2020 8:39 PM
Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures. 19 October 2020 7:40 PM
Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it? Advocate Thuli Madonsela has set a cat among the pigeons with her idea. Richard Calland (UCT Public Law) is not impressed. 19 October 2020 7:03 PM
Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
Nokia and NASA to install 4G on moon

Nokia and NASA to install 4G on moon

20 October 2020 3:45 PM

Justin Jonas | Project Scientist & Engineer at Ska


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

Business Maverick: Facebook Face-Off: South African law firm takes on social media and wins — but it may be a pyrrhic victory

20 October 2020 7:50 PM

Ruan Jooste | Associate Editor  at Business Maverick 

Nozincwadi Storytelling Festival

20 October 2020 6:29 PM

Guest: Philippa Namutebi Kabali Kagwa

We take a look at the 12th annual Nozincwadi Storytelling Festival  which honours internationally renowned story-teller, activist, poet, playwright and director Dr Gcina Mhlophe.  The festival officially opens on Thursday at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall.  There are participants from the Northern Cape, Limpopo, Gauteng, the USA and the United Kingdom.  We speak to Philippa Namutebi Kabali Kagwa who has recently been named Number 2 in Africa's Ultimate Storyteller Contest. 

Western Cape and Municipal economic review and outlook tabled

20 October 2020 5:33 PM

Kevin Brandt | Reporter at EWN

The provincial Minister for finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier, has tabled the Western Cape Provincial Economic Review and Outlook (PERO) and the Municipal Economic Review and Outlook (MERO) in the provincial legislature.  The two are annual economic research publications produced by the Provincial Treasury, aimed at informing policy-makers, departments and municipalities on key economic issues.  EWN's Kevin Brandt has been following the story.

DA metro elections this weekend

20 October 2020 5:27 PM

Guest: Sanusha Naidu

The Democratic Alliance is to hold elections this coming Saturday for the post of metro chairperson. Some mayoral committee members have been outspoken about who they will support in the vote while other prefer keeping their opinion to themselves.  The election for the DA’s top job in the Cape Town metro pits mayor Dan Plato against incumbent Grant Twigg. The metro chairperson is a political position in the party and has nothing to do with the Mayco, which is a government structure.  We speak to Sanusha Naidu, political analyst at the Institute for Global Dialogue.

Trade unions slam SABC for pushing ahead with skills audit and rentrenchments

20 October 2020 5:09 PM

Guest: Hannes du Buisson

Trade unions representing workers at the SABC workers have criticised the public broadcaster for pushing ahead with a planned skills audit.  Speaking with members of parliament today, the Broadcasting Electronic Media and Allied Workers Union and the Communications Workers Union said they were also unhappy about it abandoning talks between talks with them about retrenchments.   SABC management said that according to the Labour Relations Act it can retrench staff after talks at the CCMA failed.  We speak to Hannes du Buisson, president of the Broadcasting Electronic Media and Allied Workers Union.

Education MEC pleads with Eskom to keep lights on during Matric exams

20 October 2020 4:37 PM

Kerry Mauchline | Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer

 

Transport ministry on railway network and taxi lekgotla

20 October 2020 4:27 PM

Ayanda Allie Paine | Spokesperson for the National Transport Department

Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela and national transport minister, Fikile Mbalula, last Thursday hald a provincial taxi lekgotla in Cape Town.  The event coincided with transport month and comes after a recent spike in taxi violence in the province. On a seperate transport issue, Mbalula said yesterday that work was under way to get the Western Cape’s busiest line, the central line, back on track.  The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, Prasa, is investing over R1 billion to repair the line.  We speak to the spokesperson for the ministry of transport, Ayanda  Allie Paine.

Wine industry running at R7.5 billion loss

20 October 2020 4:07 PM

Maryna Calow | Spokesperson at Wines of South Africa (Wosa)

Security on Golden Arrow busses

20 October 2020 3:25 PM

Guest: Bronwen Dyke-Beyer

Following calls by listeners yesterday about people being robbed while on Golden Arrow busses, we speak to spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer about security measures on its service.

Trending

City of Cape Town to lower water tariff and scrap restrictions from November

Local

JSE slaps Steinhoff with R13.5m fine for breaching listing requirements

Business

SABC wants you to buy a TV license for your phone - even if you don't own a TV

Business

Man breaks record for number of Lion's Head climbs in 24 hours

Local

EWN Highlights

Melania Trump cancels rare campaign appearance due to 'cough': spokesperson

20 October 2020 8:05 PM

France closes Paris mosque in clampdown over teacher's beheading

20 October 2020 8:00 PM

Hatch project director Bester details how ‘aggressive’ talks with Transnet were

20 October 2020 7:50 PM

