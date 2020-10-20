Business Maverick: Facebook Face-Off: South African law firm takes on social media and wins — but it may be a pyrrhic victory

Best of CapeTalk
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
How is the Neighbourgoods Market doing?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Benjamin Cox
125
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday : Baviaanskloof locals come together
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Magriet Kruger - Longtime 'Klowenaar'
125
Today at 06:55
Sassa on Covid-19 grant extension.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paseka Letsatsi - Spokesperson at Sassa
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Xanthea Limberg on water-wise tariff
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
125
Today at 07:20
Innovation needed as Rhino population approaches tipping point
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Jane Wiltshire
125
Today at 07:38
What success has the Metal Theft Unit had?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
125
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: The future of events
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
James Bosenberg - General Manager at Quicket
Julia Savage - Director of Savage and Strong (events production company)
Shai Evian - Entrepreneur and CEO of Howler
125
Today at 08:45
Strict precautions during Matric exams too harsh?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dominic Riley - Matric learner
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 10:08
Khayelitsha Shack Theatre robbed
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government
125
Today at 10:33
Corner Office
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:05
Old Age Home & frail care visit during covid
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mandisi Sindo
125
Today at 11:32
African Bioacoustics Conference brings together researchers studying animal sound and hearing
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
125
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
125
