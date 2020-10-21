Sea Point residents hits City of Cape Town’s pockets with a rates boycott

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:46
Quintin the robot connects isolated Covid-19 patients with families
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Maryke Hewett - Clinical Psychologist and Researcher - Stellenbosch University
Today at 18:12
National Treasury credibility distracted by a tainted Jacob Zuma's former spin-doctor
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James de Villiers - In-depth & Profile Writer
Today at 18:16
Long4Life interims profits get bruised by Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Brian Joffe - CEO at Long4Life
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Anglo American SA faces class action lawsuit over lead mine
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zanele Mbuyisa - Director at Mbuyisa Moleele Attorneys
Today at 18:43
SAVCA: Simple amendment of Regulation 28 could fuel SA's Economic recovery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Langa Madonko - Board Member at Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (SAVCA)
Today at 18:48
Eskom whistleblower writes open letter to De Ruyter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Deirdré Simaan - Partner at Pinsent Masons
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual: Regenerative agriculture
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gideon Galloway - CEO at King Price Insurance
Latest Local
Old-age home defends 'restrictive' Covid-19 protocols The Nerina Gardens Retirement Home in Fishhoek has just recorded it's 14th week Covid-19 free as Jeremy van Wyk discovers... 21 October 2020 1:06 PM
Founder of Khaltsha art centre living in fear after theatre robbed at gunpoint The founder of a creatives arts facility in Khayelitsha says he has gone into hiding after a brazen armed robbery almost two weeks... 21 October 2020 12:25 PM
'Covid-19 positive Matrics should have special venue provided to sit exams' There's been criticism of the WCED's strict protocols around the forthcoming matric exams which some say are too harsh and unfair. 21 October 2020 12:07 PM
View all Local
ANC seeks legal advice over 'stepping aside' of corruption-accused members The ANC is reportedly seeking clarity about its legal options in relation to party members implicated in corruption. 21 October 2020 1:07 PM
Sassa R350 Covid-19 Relief grants extended - but no new applications Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi insists they will do their best to ensure the system works smoothly. 21 October 2020 7:19 AM
DA metro chair hopeful posts victory speech ahead of elections Incumbent Grant Twigg is being challenged for the position of DA metro chair by current Cape Town mayor Dan Plato. 20 October 2020 6:07 PM
View all Politics
Over 21,000 jobs lost in wine industry and it's only the beginning, says Wosa The wine industry has lost over 21,000 jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic and more job losses are anticipated over the next year an... 21 October 2020 4:43 PM
Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang. 21 October 2020 3:10 PM
Cell C is rapidly bleeding subscribers - but it’s still alive, and it has a plan There'll be no merger with Telkom. "You can’t put two inefficient businesses together," says Cell C CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson. 21 October 2020 12:03 PM
View all Business
[PICS] Govt never comes, so Baviaanskloof locals fix 110km of road themselves "Klowenaars" are not waiting on a government that never comes. John Maytham interviews a tough-as-nails Magriet Kruger. 21 October 2020 9:43 AM
Drive-in movies return to Cape Town on Friday with 'Back to the Future' Ticket prices start at R240 per car, allowing two passengers (R60 for each additional passenger). It’s free for kids under 12. 20 October 2020 3:17 PM
Should you buy or rent after retirement? Here's what this expert advises RealNet's MD Gerhard Kotzé says it is essential to do your homework and suggests it may be advisable to first rent for a year. 19 October 2020 8:46 AM
View all Lifestyle
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham: Being back on stage is a joy and a privilege to savour CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham has a solo play at The Baxter and says he's thrilled to be back in a theatre. 21 October 2020 10:09 AM
Drive-in movies return to Cape Town on Friday with 'Back to the Future' Ticket prices start at R240 per car, allowing two passengers (R60 for each additional passenger). It’s free for kids under 12. 20 October 2020 3:17 PM
"I represent hope, I am a survivor" Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier on surviving abuse Current Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier chats to Jeremy van Vyk about using her platform for good and staying humble. 20 October 2020 12:23 PM
View all Entertainment
From footballers to Joe Biden – the world is standing in solidarity with Nigeria Nigeria is burning. But the world is watching, and standing in solidarity with its citizens against a brutal police force. 21 October 2020 1:25 PM
[WATCH] Trump 'joins' Jerusalema dance challenge. It's kiff! says Mzansi In a new video David Scott (The Kiffness) has Donald Trump doing the Jerusalema, thanks to some creative editing. 17 October 2020 12:43 PM
Newly identified African fish species named after Sir David Attenborough SU's Dirk Bellstedt talks about this special species and why it exemplifies one of Attenborough's most enduring messages. 16 October 2020 5:48 PM
View all World
Meet Bubu Ogisi, the designer using unique garments to tell Africa's story Nigerian-born fashion designer Bubu Ogisi says her goal is to help shift perceptions about what African fashion is. 21 October 2020 4:15 PM
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
View all Africa
Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang. 21 October 2020 3:10 PM
How feasible is getting giants like Netflix to 'collect' tv licenses for SABC? Arthur Goldstuck on the SABC's licensing proposals - an attempt to get its hands into the new broadcasting 'cookie jar'. 20 October 2020 8:39 PM
Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures. 19 October 2020 7:40 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
Sea Point residents hits City of Cape Town’s pockets with a rates boycott

Sea Point residents hits City of Cape Town’s pockets with a rates boycott

21 October 2020 3:58 PM

Paul Jacobson | Concerned Residents of Atlantic Seaboard and Ian Neilson | Mayco member for finance at Mayco member for finance


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

How COVID-19 changed community engagement in South Africa’s low income areas

21 October 2020 5:22 PM

Anthea Lesch | community health psychologist, qualitative researcher

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nigeria in shock after deadly shooting of protesters

21 October 2020 5:07 PM

Samson Omale | EWN Correspondent to Nigeria

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UIF is under control, fraud & corruption holes are being plugged – Nxesi

21 October 2020 4:33 PM

Makhosonke  Buthelezi | Spokesperson at Department Of Labour

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The latest regarding the Marikana Massacre trial?

21 October 2020 4:21 PM

Andries Nkome | Marikana miners attorney

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DA is apposed to Gauteng's Township Economy Bill

21 October 2020 3:30 PM

Guest:   Makashule Gana | Mp at Da

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Maverick: Facebook Face-Off: South African law firm takes on social media and wins — but it may be a pyrrhic victory

20 October 2020 7:50 PM

Ruan Jooste | Associate Editor  at Business Maverick 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nozincwadi Storytelling Festival

20 October 2020 6:29 PM

Guest: Philippa Namutebi Kabali Kagwa

We take a look at the 12th annual Nozincwadi Storytelling Festival  which honours internationally renowned story-teller, activist, poet, playwright and director Dr Gcina Mhlophe.  The festival officially opens on Thursday at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall.  There are participants from the Northern Cape, Limpopo, Gauteng, the USA and the United Kingdom.  We speak to Philippa Namutebi Kabali Kagwa who has recently been named Number 2 in Africa's Ultimate Storyteller Contest. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape and Municipal economic review and outlook tabled

20 October 2020 5:33 PM

Kevin Brandt | Reporter at EWN

The provincial Minister for finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier, has tabled the Western Cape Provincial Economic Review and Outlook (PERO) and the Municipal Economic Review and Outlook (MERO) in the provincial legislature.  The two are annual economic research publications produced by the Provincial Treasury, aimed at informing policy-makers, departments and municipalities on key economic issues.  EWN's Kevin Brandt has been following the story.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DA metro elections this weekend

20 October 2020 5:27 PM

Guest: Sanusha Naidu

The Democratic Alliance is to hold elections this coming Saturday for the post of metro chairperson. Some mayoral committee members have been outspoken about who they will support in the vote while other prefer keeping their opinion to themselves.  The election for the DA’s top job in the Cape Town metro pits mayor Dan Plato against incumbent Grant Twigg. The metro chairperson is a political position in the party and has nothing to do with the Mayco, which is a government structure.  We speak to Sanusha Naidu, political analyst at the Institute for Global Dialogue.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sassa R350 Covid-19 Relief grants extended - but no new applications

Politics

[PICS] Govt never comes, so Baviaanskloof locals fix 110km of road themselves

Lifestyle Business

Cape Town water restrictions scrapped and tarrifs reduced

EWN Highlights

Implementation key in ensuring economic recovery plan works - ANC

21 October 2020 4:28 PM

Nigeria unrest spreads after shooting of protesters

21 October 2020 4:15 PM

Prasa beefing up security to protect assets, passengers & staff, MPs told

21 October 2020 3:24 PM

