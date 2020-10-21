Sea Point residents hits City of Cape Town’s pockets with a rates boycott

Paul Jacobson | Concerned Residents of Atlantic Seaboard and Ian Neilson | Mayco member for finance at Mayco member for finance
Anthea Lesch | community health psychologist, qualitative researcher
Samson Omale | EWN Correspondent to Nigeria
Makhosonke Buthelezi | Spokesperson at Department Of Labour
Andries Nkome | Marikana miners attorney
Guest: Makashule Gana | Mp at Da
Ruan Jooste | Associate Editor at Business Maverick
Guest: Philippa Namutebi Kabali Kagwa
We take a look at the 12th annual Nozincwadi Storytelling Festival which honours internationally renowned story-teller, activist, poet, playwright and director Dr Gcina Mhlophe. The festival officially opens on Thursday at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall. There are participants from the Northern Cape, Limpopo, Gauteng, the USA and the United Kingdom. We speak to Philippa Namutebi Kabali Kagwa who has recently been named Number 2 in Africa's Ultimate Storyteller Contest.
Kevin Brandt | Reporter at EWN
The provincial Minister for finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier, has tabled the Western Cape Provincial Economic Review and Outlook (PERO) and the Municipal Economic Review and Outlook (MERO) in the provincial legislature. The two are annual economic research publications produced by the Provincial Treasury, aimed at informing policy-makers, departments and municipalities on key economic issues. EWN's Kevin Brandt has been following the story.
Guest: Sanusha Naidu
The Democratic Alliance is to hold elections this coming Saturday for the post of metro chairperson. Some mayoral committee members have been outspoken about who they will support in the vote while other prefer keeping their opinion to themselves. The election for the DA’s top job in the Cape Town metro pits mayor Dan Plato against incumbent Grant Twigg. The metro chairperson is a political position in the party and has nothing to do with the Mayco, which is a government structure. We speak to Sanusha Naidu, political analyst at the Institute for Global Dialogue.