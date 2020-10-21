The latest regarding the Marikana Massacre trial?

Guest: Sanusha Naidu



The Democratic Alliance is to hold elections this coming Saturday for the post of metro chairperson. Some mayoral committee members have been outspoken about who they will support in the vote while other prefer keeping their opinion to themselves. The election for the DA’s top job in the Cape Town metro pits mayor Dan Plato against incumbent Grant Twigg. The metro chairperson is a political position in the party and has nothing to do with the Mayco, which is a government structure. We speak to Sanusha Naidu, political analyst at the Institute for Global Dialogue.

arrow_forward