Nigeria in shock after deadly shooting of protesters

Guest: Philippa Namutebi Kabali Kagwa



We take a look at the 12th annual Nozincwadi Storytelling Festival which honours internationally renowned story-teller, activist, poet, playwright and director Dr Gcina Mhlophe. The festival officially opens on Thursday at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall. There are participants from the Northern Cape, Limpopo, Gauteng, the USA and the United Kingdom. We speak to Philippa Namutebi Kabali Kagwa who has recently been named Number 2 in Africa's Ultimate Storyteller Contest.

arrow_forward