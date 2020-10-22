Halloween, Horror Movies and a Movie Night Festival

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - KFM Mornings host at KFM
Today at 05:10
Final Trump-Biden Presidential Debate
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Brookes Spector - Associate Editor at the Daily Maverick, Retired US diplomat at ...
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Understanding the significance of Osiris-Rex probe tagging asteroid Bennu
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Nicolas Erasmus - Instrumentation Scientist and Astronomer at South African Astronomical Observatory
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa - [topic]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 06:56
A day in the life of a professional licence renewal queuer
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Fernandes
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW:Eskom Chief Nuclear Officer on Koeberg powering through 20 more years
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Riedewaan Bakardien - Eskom Chief Nuclear Officer
Today at 07:20
When should we start getting concerned about rise in Western Cape infection rates?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer : Saray Khumalo
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:21
Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matthew Green
Today at 08:45
KAMERS/Makers is BACK
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jeremy Doveton-Helps
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Just another promise? Load shedding to ease from September next year says Eskom Bruce Whitfield interviews Rhulani Mathebula (head of Generation) on Eskom's turnaround plan and the future of Koeberg. 22 October 2020 6:42 PM
No extended membership for Botanical Society card holders The BotSoc's Antonia de Barros says the NPO simply cannot afford to extended memberships in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. 22 October 2020 2:55 PM
Is the Western Cape experiencing a second wave of Covid-19? Lester Kiewit asks Dr Saadiq Kariem whether the Western Cape is heading towards a second wave of coronavirus infections. 22 October 2020 1:42 PM
View all Local
Masuku and Diko to face ANC disciplinary committee over PPE scandal The disciplinary committee is expected to decide the political fate of the two senior ANC members implicated in Covid-19 tender ir... 22 October 2020 4:50 PM
Angelo Agrizzi in 'serious' condition following heart attack Agrizzi's lawyer has told Cape Talk that his client is being monitored closely after being resuscitated by hospital staff. 22 October 2020 12:39 PM
Controversial Rondebosch Golf Club lease extended by City of Cape Town Public Affairs Research Institute senior researcher Dr Federica Duca discusses the implications and impact of the lease extension. 22 October 2020 8:50 AM
View all Politics
Clicks reports healthy rise in profit, back to normal sales after hair ad fiasco Sales of vitamins and supplements are offsetting drop in demand for cold and flu remedies says Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder. 22 October 2020 8:12 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
View all Business
Worried about the future of the planet? The 'climate diet' may be for you There's a move towards eating what is termed 'futureproof foods' which are more conducive to the sustainability of the planet. 22 October 2020 3:17 PM
Can’t name the tune? Use Google’s new hum-to-search feature – it’s on your phone Got a melody on repeat in your head? Simply whistle the tune into your phone and Google will identify it for you. 22 October 2020 1:34 PM
Tired of the pothead smoking dagga in your complex? These are your legal options Now that South Africans have the freedom to smoke dagga at home, what does that mean for non-smoking residents living in complexes... 22 October 2020 11:15 AM
View all Lifestyle
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham: Being back on stage is a joy and a privilege to savour CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham has a solo play at The Baxter and says he's thrilled to be back in a theatre. 21 October 2020 10:09 AM
Drive-in movies return to Cape Town on Friday with 'Back to the Future' Ticket prices start at R240 per car, allowing two passengers (R60 for each additional passenger). It’s free for kids under 12. 20 October 2020 3:17 PM
"I represent hope, I am a survivor" Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier on surviving abuse Current Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier chats to Jeremy van Vyk about using her platform for good and staying humble. 20 October 2020 12:23 PM
View all Entertainment
From footballers to Joe Biden – the world is standing in solidarity with Nigeria Nigeria is burning. But the world is watching, and standing in solidarity with its citizens against a brutal police force. 21 October 2020 1:25 PM
[WATCH] Trump 'joins' Jerusalema dance challenge. It's kiff! says Mzansi In a new video David Scott (The Kiffness) has Donald Trump doing the Jerusalema, thanks to some creative editing. 17 October 2020 12:43 PM
Newly identified African fish species named after Sir David Attenborough SU's Dirk Bellstedt talks about this special species and why it exemplifies one of Attenborough's most enduring messages. 16 October 2020 5:48 PM
View all World
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
Meet Bubu Ogisi, the designer using unique garments to tell Africa's story Nigerian-born fashion designer Bubu Ogisi says her goal is to help shift perceptions about what African fashion is. 21 October 2020 4:15 PM
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
View all Africa
Consumer goods sector: How the next 5 years may play out Covid-19 has changed the consumer goods sector. Some changes will reverse, but others are permanent and may even accelerate. 22 October 2020 2:17 PM
South Africa needs the SABC. Check your privilege if you don’t agree The SABC might be a punchline, but it's no joke. It must succeed, says Duduetsang Makuse (The SOS Coalition). 22 October 2020 9:13 AM
Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang. 21 October 2020 3:10 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
Halloween, Horror Movies and a Movie Night Festival

Halloween, Horror Movies and a Movie Night Festival

22 October 2020 5:04 PM

Stephen Aspeling | Movie Critic / Script Reviewer / Creative Consultant / Copywriter / Host


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Online streaming concert on 24th October

22 October 2020 6:10 PM

Danielle Bitton | 'Sea Point Balcony Singer' 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Brent Lindeque and Mark Sham team up to bring even more good news!

22 October 2020 6:06 PM

Brent Lindeque | Editor in Chief at Good Things Guy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on the state of our province with Alan Winde

22 October 2020 5:26 PM

Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The latest in the Senekal murder trial

22 October 2020 4:52 PM

Guest: Kgomotso Modise | EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African municipal elections will be held in 2021: What are our options?

22 October 2020 4:27 PM

Daniel Silke | Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DOING BUSINESS AFTER COVID-19: WAYS TO GO SMART

22 October 2020 4:10 PM

Petrus De Kock | General Manager for Research at Brand Sa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

It is time to rethink commuter rail strategy

22 October 2020 4:04 PM

Dr Ismail Vadi |  Senior Research Associate in the Department of Transport and Supply Chain Management UJ

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MASUKU, DIKO TO FACE ANC DISCIPLINARY HEARINGS OVER PPE TENDER SCANDAL

22 October 2020 3:46 PM

Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist  at EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quintin the robot connects isolated Covid-19 patients with families

21 October 2020 6:07 PM

Maryke Hewett |  Clinical Psychologist and Researcher - Stellenbosch University

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa needs the SABC. Check your privilege if you don’t agree

Business Opinion

Just another promise? Load shedding to ease from September next year says Eskom

Business Local

How to have many sources of income – not just your salary

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Is the Western Cape experiencing a second wave of Covid-19?

Local

EWN Highlights

Nigeria leader warns protesters against 'undermining national security'

22 October 2020 8:57 PM

Trump walks out of major CBS interview, complaining about questions

22 October 2020 8:37 PM

Gauteng ANC expects update from Makhura regarding appointment of new Heath MEC

22 October 2020 8:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA