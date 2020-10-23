SANDF hid R200m expenditure on ‘Covid’ drug it can’t use - Mail and Guardian

Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved

567 medium wave (AM)

Today at 16:55 Open to calls Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 17:05 Winde: Creating new jobs, growing local economy priorities for WC govt Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature

Today at 17:20 Matrics in Antarctica - An epic adventure of a lifetime Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Riaan Manser - Adventurer at ...

Today at 17:46 Singer, songwriter and poet Nomzi Kumalo Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Nomzi Kumalo - singer, songwriter and poet

Today at 18:09 Performance of ZAR The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Varushka Singh - Fixed Income & Currency Analyst at RMB

Today at 18:13 Transnet Results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nonkululeko Dlamini - CFO at Transnet

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth

