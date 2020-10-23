Winde: Creating new jobs, growing local economy priorities for WC govt

Cameron Dugmore | ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
Nomzi Kumalo | singer, songwriter and poetLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Riaan Manser | AdventurerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Bantu Holomisa | UDM leaderLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tasso Evangelinos | CEO at CcidLISTEN TO PODCAST
Willeke de Bruin | Postdoctoral fellow - Faculty of Natural and Agricultural Sciences, University of PretoriaLISTEN TO PODCAST
James Vos | Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Danielle Bitton | 'Sea Point Balcony Singer'LISTEN TO PODCAST
Brent Lindeque | Editor in Chief at Good Things GuyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape GovernmentLISTEN TO PODCAST