Kinnear murder-accused Kilian a suspect in attempted hit on William Booth

Today at 17:20 Lewis Hamilton's Record-Breaking 92nd Win Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Hendrik Verwoed - F1 Correspondent at ...

Today at 18:11 How will a second hard lockdown and a covid-19 second wave affect South Africa ? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Codrington - Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday

Dick Forslund - Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:39 Famous Brands, owner of Wimpy and Debonairs Pizza reports a R110million operating loss The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Darren Hele - CEO at Famous Brands

Today at 18:53 Deep analysis of the impact of COVID-19/Lockdown on income, sectors, provinces and economy The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Christoph Nieuwoudt - CEO at FNB Consumer

Today at 19:08 Industrial Development Corporation results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Tshokolo ‘TP’ Nchocho - CEO at Industrial Development Corporation (IDC)

Today at 19:19 Business Book feature: Future NEXT The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Iraj Abedian - CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services

