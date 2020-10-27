SCA judgment puts DA back in charge of City of Tshwane

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:55
Is Plett Rage 2020 happening?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ronen Klugman - Festival Spokesperson at Plett Rage
Today at 17:05
Premier Alan Winde's Weekly Digicon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Nedbank Business Ignite
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
Book: Val McDermid's latest novel "Still Life"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Val McDermid - Author
Today at 18:09
VBS liquidation update to depositors and creditors
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Denzel Bostander - Head of Financial Conglomerate Supervision at SARB
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Private healthcare faced with emigration, shrinking insured population risks in COVID wake
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jessica Spira - Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at RMB
Today at 18:50
TikTok signs first African influencer platformpartnership with Webfluential
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Silberman - CEO at Webfluential.com
Today at 19:08
The XiT (Exponential Information Transfer) process at Uvita
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Tanton - Leadership Entrepreneur and Managing Director
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - how to manufacture time in your business so that you spend more time leading and less time doing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - How should investors deal with political uncertainties ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Massimo’s pizza feeds hungry mouths in Hout Bay, and gets customers to do so too Koketso Sachane interviews Massimo Orione, a beautiful man with a huge heart of gold. Do listen; it'll inspire you! 29 October 2020 3:18 PM
Black Sash heads to court over end to top-up grant for caregivers Tito Mboweni announced yesterday that while top-ups would not continue past November, the R350 relief grant will extend to Jan. 29 October 2020 1:48 PM
Sapu 'shocked' as Saps named one of the biggest casualties of Mboweni's budget The police will lose over R1.6 million in order to help the government bailout the beleaguered South African Airways (SAA). 29 October 2020 1:15 PM
View all Local
Mboweni under fire for remarks linking Tygerberg Hospital to racial segregation Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has come under fire for remarks he made about Tygerberg Hospital during his mid-term budget speech i... 29 October 2020 12:55 PM
SA faces debt trap warns Mboweni, departmental budget cuts to fund SAA bailout Is National Treasury not robbing Peter to pay Paul? Bruce Whitfield gets reaction to the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement. 28 October 2020 7:08 PM
City of Cape Town sets record straight: no after-hours Muslim burial tariff Mayco member Zahid Badroodien says it is not true that the Muslim burial rate has increased. 28 October 2020 2:00 PM
View all Politics
Doctor warns against bogus treatments after CT woman's ozone therapy nightmare A Cape Town woman has been left with serious lung damage after her ozone therapy session went wrong. A medical doctor says all ozo... 29 October 2020 4:06 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Starlet vs VW Polo Vivo – which one should you buy? The new Toyota Starlet starts at R205 000; a Polo Vivo is about R10 000 more. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena compares the two. 29 October 2020 1:07 PM
'Farmer Angus' lends money to staff to buy his egg business, boosted by Checkers "We didn’t go to the bank. I vendor-financed it, forcing me to stay involved in the business," says Angus McIntosh (Farmer Angus). 29 October 2020 11:28 AM
View all Business
Got a vehicle tracker? There’s a clever new scam - thieves are stealing cars A vehicle theft syndicate is using a "very clever scam" to steal cars, says Ron Knott-Craig of Tracker. 28 October 2020 12:25 PM
Airlink spreads its wings with name change, new ties with international carriers 'SA Airlink' is now officially 'Airlink'. CEO Rodger Foster says the airline's addressing market gaps left by SAA and Comair. 27 October 2020 6:52 PM
Pricing is proven as an effective way to reduce alcohol consumption, says prof UCT Professor Corné van Walbeek says there is scientific evidence that raising the price of alcohol does reduce consumption. 27 October 2020 11:28 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
View all Sport
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
Cape Town Opera makes onstage comeback at Baxter Theatre Cape Town Opera will be back on stage this week as they bring a new production of Mozart’s Cosi fan Tutte to the Baxter Theatre. 26 October 2020 4:45 PM
Jackie Phamotse: It's amazing how far literature can go if you really work on it Self-published author Jackie Phamotse catapulted herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 and has a legion of fans... 25 October 2020 2:36 PM
View all Entertainment
'God of Chaos' asteroid set to hit earth! (In 48 years time) Experts at Nasa are predicting that the enormous space rock 'God of Chaos' will make contact with the earth in the year 2068. 29 October 2020 12:39 PM
Covid-19 spins out of control in Europe "We’re in a right old state, frankly!" says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 28 October 2020 9:09 AM
[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign Hats off to Kazakh Tourism for having the courage and creativity to finally embrace Borat, says branding expert Andy Rice. 27 October 2020 8:27 PM
View all World
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
View all Africa
[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Starlet vs VW Polo Vivo – which one should you buy? The new Toyota Starlet starts at R205 000; a Polo Vivo is about R10 000 more. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena compares the two. 29 October 2020 1:07 PM
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country. 26 October 2020 6:27 PM
'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years' Research has shown psychedelic drugs to be effective treatments for depression, alcoholism and anxiety, says Leonie Joubert. 23 October 2020 3:29 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
SCA judgment puts DA back in charge of City of Tshwane

SCA judgment puts DA back in charge of City of Tshwane

27 October 2020 4:20 PM

Mpho Mehlape-Zimu | DA leader in Tshwane


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

Books with John Maytham

29 October 2020 4:51 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

France imposes new national lockdown as virus deaths mount

29 October 2020 4:25 PM

Guest: Elaine Cobbe

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Beyond Our Voices virtual lunch

29 October 2020 4:16 PM

Tracy Going | an award-winning former TV and radio news anchor

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

29 October 2020 4:07 PM

Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bridge House School and Digemy join forces to launch ConnectEd

29 October 2020 3:34 PM

Guest: Kate Cowling

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is Canal+ taking over Multichoice?

29 October 2020 3:29 PM

Guest: Thinus Ferreira

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book: Lawyers in Turmoil by Owen Rogers

28 October 2020 6:33 PM

Owen Rogers | Author 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Residents of historic little Ebenhaeser see land restitution after nearly a decade

28 October 2020 5:36 PM

Odette Geldenhuys | Attorney who represented the community in the final settlement deal

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tito Mboweni’s mid-term budget

28 October 2020 5:23 PM

Nazmeera  Moola | Head of SA Investments at Ninety One

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Alice Toich on her show “Eat the tomatoes where you are”

28 October 2020 5:10 PM

Guest: Alice Toich Artist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'God of Chaos' asteroid set to hit earth! (In 48 years time)

World

Total finds - yet another - 'giant' gas reserve in South Africa

Business

'Farmer Angus' lends money to staff to buy his egg business, boosted by Checkers

Business

EWN Highlights

PSA: Workers angry with Mboweni attitude in dealing public service wage bill

29 October 2020 4:57 PM

Court postpones Malema and Ndlozi’s assault case to March 2021

29 October 2020 4:43 PM

World leaders condemn deadly knife attack in France

29 October 2020 4:40 PM

