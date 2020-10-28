Tito Mboweni’s mid-term budget

Today at 16:55 Join us for a trip down memory lane with 7de Laan's Nobuhle Mahlasela Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Nobuhle Mahlasela

Today at 17:05 Financial Mail ANALYSIS: Jooste hit with R122m fine for warning ex-Springbok prop, chauffeur to sell Steinhoff Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rob Rose - Editor at Financial Mail

Today at 17:20 Bulls v Stormers Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...

Today at 17:46 Stellenbosch farmer leading the way in regenerative farming Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Angus McIntosh - owner/founder at Farmer Angus

Today at 18:09 Eskom interim results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Calib Cassim - CFO at Eskom

Today at 18:13 FSCA fines Steinhoff, CEO Markus Jooste nearly R123mn The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Brandon Topham - Divisional Executive for Investigations and Enforcement at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth

